The stunning trade in the wee hours Sunday morning that sent Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis was hard to believe. So hard to believe, in fact, that most of the social media world thought Shams Charania’s X account had been hacked.

The skepticism was understandable, as there had been absolutely no rumors suggesting Doncic was on the market. Plus, the trade was one of a kind: it was the first time in league history two All-NBA selections from the previous season were traded for each other midseason the following campaign.

This deal has been evaluated forward and backward by just about every sports media outlet, so I’m not here to give my thoughts on the winners and losers. However, below are 10 things on the most shocking trade in NBA history: