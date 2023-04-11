Here are some quick hitters on the NBA’s top performers this season. Please note that all per-game factoids are based on a minimum of 70% of team games played (58 games in an 82-game season).

Six players averaged at least 30 PPG, the most such players in a single season in NBA history (using current minimum requirements): 33.1 — Joel Embiid

32.4 — Luka Doncic

32.2 — Damian Lillard

31.4 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

31.1 — Giannis Antetokounmpo

30.1 — Jayson Tatum

Joel Embiid averaged 33.1 PPG and 10.2 RPG, the second straight season in which he’s averaged at least 30 PPG and 10 RPG. The last player to reach those marks in consecutive seasons was Bob McAdoo from 1973-74 to 1975-76.

Embiid recorded 39 games in which he scored at least 30 points on 50% shooting from the field, the most such games in a season since Shaquille O’Neal in 1994-95 (40).

Embiid and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became the sixth and seventh players (eighth and ninth instances) in NBA history, respectively, to average at least 30 PPG with shooting percentages of 50% from the field and 85% from the free throw line. Embiid is the only center to accomplish the feat.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 PPG on 51.0% shooting from the floor and 90.5% shooting from the foul line. He joined Stephen Curry (2015-16) as the only players in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG with shooting percentages of 50% from the field and 90% from the free throw line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, and 5.7 APG, becoming the fifth player (seventh instance) in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG in a season. Antetokounmpo owns the highest field goal percentage in that group (55.3%).

Nikola Jokic led the NBA with 29 triple-doubles, 15 more than any other player. Jokic has recorded at least 10 triple-doubles in each of his last six seasons, tying Oscar Robertson for the longest such streak in NBA history.

Jokic averaged 24.5 PPG with a true shooting percentage of 70.1%. That’s by far the highest scoring average in NBA history by a player who recorded a true shooting percentage of at least 70%: 24.5 — Nikola Jokic (2022-23)

18.5 — Artis Gilmore (1981-82)

15.6 — Rudy Gobert (2021-22)

11.3 — Tyson Chandler (2011-12)

10.0 — Robert Williams III (2021-22)

Jokic posted an effective field goal percentage of 66.0%. He and Wilt Chamberlain (1966-67) are the only players in NBA history to average at least 20 PPG with an effective field goal percentage of 65%.

Domantas Sabonis recorded a league-leading 65 double-doubles, seven more than any other player. Sabonis also finished second in the NBA with 14 triple-doubles. Only two centers in NBA history have recorded more triple-doubles in a season: Nikola Jokic (three times) and Wilt Chamberlain (twice).

Sabonis averaged 19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, and 7.3 APG. He’s one of only five players (six instances) in NBA history to average at least 18 PPG, 12 RPG, and 6 APG in a season. Sabonis (61.5%) and Wilt Chamberlain (68.3%) are the only players to reach those marks while shooting at least 60% from the field.

Luka Doncic averaged 32.4 PPG, 8.6 RPG, and 8.0 APG, becoming the fourth player (seventh instance) in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG, 8 RPG, and 8 APG in a season. He joins Oscar Robertson (four times), Michael Jordan, and Russell Westbrook. Doncic owns the highest effective field goal percentage (56.0%) in that group.

Klay Thompson became the third player in NBA history to make at least 300 3-pointers in a season, joining Stephen Curry (four times) and James Harden. He made at least five 3-pointers in 29 games, tying Curry for the league lead.

Keegan Murray set an NBA rookie record with 206 3-pointers made. He’s the first rookie in league history to make at least 200 3-pointers in a season. Murray shot 41.1% from 3-point range. Only three of the 20 players who made at least 200 3-pointers this season had a higher 3-point field goal percentage: Stephen Curry (42.7%), Buddy Hield (42.5%), and Klay Thompson (41.2%).

Nic Claxton shot a league-leading 70.5% from the field. He’s just the fifth player (seventh instance) in NBA history to record a field goal percentage of at least 70% in a season.

Luke Kennard led the NBA with a 3-point field goal percentage of 49.4%. It’s the sixth-highest such figure in NBA history (minimum one 3-pointer made per team game), and the second-highest such figure in a season that did not use the shorter 3-point line.

Tyler Herro led the league in free throw percentage, making 93.4% of his attempts. It’s the highest such figure in NBA history by a player who averaged at least 20 PPG, surpassing Bill Sharman’s 93.2% in 1958-59. Herro also became the first player in Miami Heat history to shoot at least 90% from the free throw line.

Kevin Durant shot 56.0% from the field, 40.4% from 3-point range, and 91.9% from the free throw line, becoming the first player in NBA history to record 55/40/90 shooting splits. It’s the second time Durant has recorded 50/40/90 shooting splits in a season. He’s the third player in NBA history to record multiple such seasons, joining Steve Nash (four times) and Larry Bird (twice).

The Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored at least 25 points in the same game 33 times this season, tied for the second-most such games in NBA history by a duo. The record of 37 such games is held by the Denver Nuggets’ Alex English and Kiki VanDeWeghe (1982-83).