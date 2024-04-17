Here is my mega recap of the NBA’s top performers this season. Please note that all per-game factoids are based on a minimum of 70% of team games played (58 games in an 82-game season), and all shooting-percentage factoids are based on a minimum number of makes that would qualify for league leadership using the current guidelines.

Domantas Sabonis also led the league in triple-doubles with 26. He joined Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68) as the only players in NBA history to record at least 75 double-doubles and 25 triple-doubles in a season.

The Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis led all players in double-doubles with 77. He’s just the seventh different player in NBA history to record at least 77 double-doubles in a season, and the first to do so since Moses Malone in 1978-79.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored at least 30 points in a league-leading 51 games (also a franchise single-season record). He shot at least 50% from the field in 39 of those games. The only other guard in NBA history to record at least 39 such games in a season is Michael Jordan (three times).

Damontas Sabonis grabbed at least 10 rebounds in a league-high 76 games, 12 more such games than any other player. That’s the most double-digit rebound games in a season since Dennis Rodman recorded 77 in 1991-92.

The Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton had 47 games with at least 10 assists, 10 more such games than any other player. Haliburton easily eclipsed the franchise single-season record of 34 such games he set last season.

The Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic produced at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 47 games. He tied the NBA record for most such games in a season set by Oscar Robertson in 1961-62.

Luka Doncic averaged 33.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG, and 9.8 APG in 70 games. He became just the third player in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG, 9 RPG, and 9 APG in a season, joining Oscar Robertson (four times) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17).

The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic finished second in the league in assists (708), third in rebounds (976), and fifth in points (2,085). The only other players in NBA history to rank in the top five in all three categories in a season are Wilt Chamberlain (three times) and Elgin Baylor (1962-63). This is the second time Jokic has accomplished the feat, the first coming in 2020-21.

Nikola Jokic also finished eighth in the league in steals with 108. Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, only two players have ranked in the top 10 in points, rebounds, assists, and steals in the same season: Russell Westbrook and Jokic, each of whom has done so twice.

Domantas Sabonis compiled 1,593 points, 1,120 rebounds, and 673 assists. He’s just the third player in NBA history to record at least 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a season, joining Wilt Chamberlain (twice) and Nikola Jokic (2021-22).

Domantas Sabonis (26 triple-doubles) and Nikola Jokic (25) are the first pair of players in NBA history to each record at least 25 triple-doubles in the same season. Sabonis and Jokic along with Luka Doncic (21) form the first trio in league history to each produce 20 or more triple-doubles in the same season.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 PPG on 61.1% shooting from the floor. He’s the first player in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG with a field goal percentage of 60%. Previously, the highest field goal percentage by a player who averaged 30 or more PPG in a season was 57.7% by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1970-71.

Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 PPG, 11.5 RPG, and 6.5 APG in 73 games. He joined Oscar Robertson (1960-61 and 1961-62) as the only players in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG in back-to-back seasons.

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry made 357 3-pointers, the third-highest single-season total in NBA history. It’s the fifth time Curry has made at least 300 3-pointers in a season. The only other players to record even one such season are James Harden (2018-19) and Klay Thompson (2022-23).

The San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama recorded 254 blocks, becoming just the second rookie to lead the NBA in that category (blocks have been tracked since 1973-74). He joined Manute Bol, who rejected a rookie-record 397 shots in 1985-86.

Victor Wembanyama averaged 21.4 PPG, 10.6 RPG, and 3.6 BPG in 71 games. He’s just the fourth rookie to average at least 20 PPG, 10 RPG, and 3 BPG since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, joining David Robinson (1989-90), Alonzo Mourning (1992-93), and Shaquille O’Neal (1992-93).

Victor Wembanyama averaged 29.7 MPG. He became just the second player in NBA history, rookie or otherwise, to average at least 20 PPG and 10 RPG in a season while playing less than 30 minutes per game. He joins Clyde Lovellette, who did so in 1959-60.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren averaged 16.5 PPG with an effective field goal percentage of 59.8%. The latter is the highest such figure in NBA history by a rookie who averaged at least 15 PPG.

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren became the first rookies in NBA history to record at least 125 3-pointers made and 125 blocks in a season. Those marks have only been reached by four other players: Brook Lopez (three times), Rasheed Wallace (2005-06), Karl-Anthony Towns (2018-19), and Jaren Jackson Jr. (2021-22).

The Dallas Mavericks’ Daniel Gafford shot 72.5% from the floor. The only players in NBA history to record a higher field goal percentage in a season are Mitchell Robinson (74.2%, 2019-20) and Wilt Chamberlain (72.7%, 1972-73).

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid scored 1,353 points in 1,309 minutes played. The only player in NBA history to score more points while averaging at least one point per minute was Wilt Chamberlain in 1961-62 (4,029 points in 3,882 minutes). Darrell Armstrong ranks a distant third with 42 points in 41 minutes in 1995-96.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey (25.9 PPG, 6.2 APG) and the Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving (25.6 PPG, 5.2 APG) each averaged at least 25 PPG and 5 APG while committing less than two turnovers per game. They became the first players to achieve that feat since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78.

The Washington Wizards’ Tyus Jones recorded 485 assists versus just 66 turnovers. That rate of 7.3 assists per turnover is the highest such single-season figure since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78.

The Portland Trail Blazers’ Matisse Thybulle averaged 2.8 steals per turnover, the league’s highest such figure. It’s the fourth time Thybulle has posted a rate of 2.5 or higher in a season, the most such seasons since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78.

The Orlando Magic’s Moritz Wagner made 60.1% of his field goal attempts and 81.4% of his free throw attempts. He’s just the third player in NBA history to shoot at least 60% from the field and 80% from the free throw line in a season, joining Kevin McHale (1986-87) and Nikola Jokic (2022-23).

The Chicago Bulls’ Andre Drummond averaged 9.0 RPG despite logging just 17.1 MPG. His rate of 25.2 rebounds per 48 minutes is the highest such figure since Wilt Chamberlain in 1966-67 (25.5). In fact, the only players in NBA history to average more rebounds per 48 minutes in a season are Bill Russell (eight times) and Chamberlain (four).

Seven players scored at least 2,000 points this season: Luka Doncic (2,370), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2,254), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,222), Jalen Brunson (2,212), Nikola Jokic (2,085), Anthony Edwards (2,049), and Kevin Durant (2,032).

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points on March 2, 2024 versus the Denver Nuggets. Three more players reached significant career scoring milestones: the LA Clippers’ James Harden (25,000), the Clippers’ Russell Westbrook (25,000), and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard (20,000).

Andre Drummond became the 43rd player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career rebounds. Drummond is one of only 17 players to record at least 10,000 rebounds, 1,000 steals, and 1,000 blocks since the NBA began tracking the latter two categories in 1973-74.

James Harden became the 15th player in NBA history to reach 7,500 career assists. He’s one of four player with career totals of at least 25,000 points and 7,500 assists. The others are Oscar Robertson, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook.

The Phoenix Suns’ Eric Gordon and teammate Kevin Durant became the 15th and 16th players in NBA history, respectively, to reach 2,000 career 3-pointers made.

Nikola Jokic became just the fourth player in NBA history to reach 125 career triple-doubles, joining Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, and Russell Westbrook. He ended the season with 130 career triple-doubles, eight shy of tying Magic Johnson for third place on the all-time list.

James Harden and Luka Doncic became the eighth and ninth players in NBA history, respectively, to reach 75 career triple-doubles. Doncic is both the second-fastest player (392 games) and the second-youngest player (25 years and 26 days) to attain that milestone.

Domantas Sabonis became the 11th player in NBA history to reach 50 career triple-doubles. Forty of Sabonis’ 58 career triple-doubles have been recorded in the last two seasons.

Luka Doncic broke the Dallas Mavericks’ single-season scoring record with 2,370 points. Mark Aguirre set the previous mark of 2,330 points in 1983-84.

Tyrese Haliburton broke the Indiana Pacers’ franchise record for most assists in a season with 752. The previous mark of 713 assists was set by Mark Jackson in 1997-98.

Domantas Sabonis recorded 294 offensive rebounds, breaking the Sacramento Kings’ franchise single-season record of 293 set by Sam Lacey in 1973-74 (the first season the NBA tracked the statistic).

The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic set franchise single-season records for double-doubles with 68 and 49, respectively.

Three players set a franchise record for most triple-doubles in a season: the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (21), the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (10), and the Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes (four).

Eight players set a franchise single-season record for 3-pointers made: the Atlanta Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic (240), the Chicago Bulls’ Coby White (209), the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (284), the Denver Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. (220), the LA Clippers’ Paul George (243), the Los Angeles Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell (226), the New Orleans Pelicans’ CJ McCollum (239), and the New York Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo (283).

The Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young increased his career total to 3,868 assists, surpassing Doc Rivers’ previous franchise record of 3,866.

The Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner broke Jermaine O’Neal’s franchise career record for blocks, ending the season with 1,268.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo set franchise career records for field goals made (6,732) and rebounds (7,732). The previous marks were held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,902 and 7,161, respectively).

Two players set franchise career records for 3-pointers made: the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young (1,059) and the LA Clippers’ Paul George (820).

Four players set franchise single-game scoring records: the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (73), the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (64), the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns (62), and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (70).

The Phoenix Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic broke the franchise single-game rebounding record with 31 boards on March 3, 2024.

The Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton tied Jamal Tinsley’s franchise record for most assists in a game with 23 on Dec. 30, 2023.

Four players set or tied a franchise record for most field goals made in a game: the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (25), the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns (21), the New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson (25), and the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker (22, tied).

Five players set or tied a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game: the Atlanta Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic (10, tied), the Houston Rockets’ Fred VanVleet (10, tied), the New York Knick’s Donte DiVincenzo (11), the Phoenix Suns’ Grayson Allen (nine, tied), and the Sacramento Kings’ Keegan Murray (12).

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo set franchise single-game records with 24 free throws made and 32 free throws attempted on Dec. 13, 2023.

Luka Doncic (73 points) and Joel Embiid (70) each recorded a 70-point game. It’s just the second time in NBA history two players have produced a 70-point game in the same season, the first such occurrence coming last season (Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard).

Seven players recorded a 60-point game: Luka Doncic (73), Joel Embiid (70), Giannis Antetokounmpo (64), Karl-Anthony Towns (62), Devin Booker (62), Jalen Brunson (61), and Stephen Curry (60). No other season in NBA history has produced more than three such players.