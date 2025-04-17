Here’s my mega statistical recap of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. Please note that all per-game factoids are based on a minimum of 70% of team games played (58 games in an 82-game season), and all shooting-percentage factoids are based on a minimum number of makes that would qualify for league leadership using the current guidelines.

League Leaders

The league leaders in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, double-doubles, and triple-doubles were:

PTS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , 2,484

REB — Ivica Zubac , 1,010

AST — Trae Young , 880

STL — Dyson Daniels , 229

BLK — Victor Wembanyama , 176

DD2 — Domantas Sabonis , 61

TD3 — Nikola Jokic, 34

The league leaders in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, and BPG were:

PPG — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , 32.7

RPG — Domantas Sabonis , 13.9

APG — Trae Young , 11.6

SPG — Dyson Daniels , 3.0

BPG — Victor Wembanyama, 3.8*

* Wembanyama only played 46 games, which is short of the required 58 for league leadership in per-game measures. However, if his 176 blocks are divided by 58, a figure of 3.0 is obtained, which is still higher than that of any other player. Thus, the NBA considers Wembanyama the official leader in this category.

The league leaders in field goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage, and free throw percentage were:

FG% — Jarrett Allen , .706

3P% — Seth Curry , .456

FT% — Stephen Curry, .933

NBA Records

LeBron James broke the NBA record for most career 30-point games with 571, eclipsing Michael Jordan’s total of 562. James has also produced the most 25-point games (972), 20-point games (1,286), 15-point games (1,496), and 10-point games (1,554) in league history.

Payton Pritchard set an NBA record for most 3-pointers made in games coming off the bench with 246. The previous record of 218 was set by Wayne Ellington in 2017-18. Malik Beasley also surpassed Ellington’s mark, hitting 240 triples in games he did not start this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder broke the NBA record for most double-digit victories in a season with 54, surpassing the previous mark of 50 by the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers. The Thunder also set a league record for most wins by 15 or more points with 40, three more such wins than the 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks.

The Thunder posted the highest scoring differential in NBA history, outscoring their opponents by an average of 12.87 PPG. The previous record of 12.28 PPG was held by the 1971-72 Lakers.

The Thunder went 29-1 versus Eastern Conference teams, the best interconference record since the NBA introduced conference play in 1970-71. The previous mark of 27-3 was shared by the 1999-00 Los Angeles Lakers, the 2006-07 Dallas Mavericks, and the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors.

The Boston Celtics set NBA records for most 3-pointers made (1,457) and attempted (3,955) in a season. The previous marks of 1,363 makes and 3,721 attempts were held by the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors and the 2018-19 Houston Rockets, respectively.

Franchise Records

Note: The NBA began recording offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, steals, and blocks in the 1973-74 season; individual turnovers have been tracked since the 1977-78 season; and the 3-point shot was introduced in the 1979-80 season.

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young broke the franchise records for most assists (880), 3-pointers attempted (642), and turnovers (355) in a season. He averaged 11.6 APG, the highest such single-season figure in franchise history.

Young also broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a career with 3,628. Blaylock held the former mark of 3,023 long-range attempts.

Dyson Daniels recorded 229 steals and averaged 3.0 SPG, both franchise single-season records. The previous marks of 212 thefts and 2.7 SPG were held by Mookie Blaylock.

The Hawks dished out a franchise-record 2,426 assists, easily surpassing last season’s total of 2,180 dimes (the previous record).

Boston Celtics

Derrick White hit 265 triples, breaking the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a season held by Isaiah Thomas (245, 2016-17). White’s teammates, Payton Pritchard (255 threes) and Jayson Tatum (250), also surpassed the previous franchise high. White, Pritchard, and Tatum are the first trio in NBA history to each make 250 or more 3-pointers in a season.

The Celtics set franchise records (and NBA records, to boot) for most 3-pointers made (1,457) and attempted (3,955) in a season. The previous marks of 1,351 makes and 3,492 attempts were set in 2023-24 and 2022-23, respectively.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets went 1,113-3,232 from beyond the arc, setting franchise single-season records for 3-pointers made and attempted. They surpassed the previous highs of 1,089 makes and 3,010 attempts from last season.

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets launched 3,143 shots from long range, setting a new franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season. They exceeded the 3,130 attempts from the 2021-22 season.

Chicago Bulls

Coby White broke the franchise records for most 3-pointers made (216) and attempted (584) in a season. White set the previous records of 209 makes and 556 attempts last season.

Zach LaVine, who was traded to the Sacramento Kings midseason, set franchise career records for 3-pointers made (1,130) and attempted (2,898). Kirk Hinrich owned the previous records of 1,049 makes and 2,792 attempts.

The Bulls set numerous franchise single-season records: most points (9,660), most assists (2,383), most defensive rebounds (2,935), most 3-pointers made (1,266), and most 3-pointers attempted (3,447).

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen set a franchise record for highest field goal percentage in a season, shooting 70.6% from the floor. He now owns the four highest such figures in franchise history.

The Cavaliers scored a franchise-record 9,999 points, narrowly missing out on becoming the eighth team in NBA history to reach 10,000 points in a season. They also established new franchise highs for 3-pointers made and attempted with 1,303 and 3,401, respectively.

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic recorded 34 triple-doubles, breaking the franchise single-season record of 29 he established in the 2022-23 campaign. The only players in NBA history to produce more triple-doubles in a season are Russell Westbrook (three times) and Oscar Robertson.

The Nuggets delivered 2,542 assists, setting a new franchise single-season record. The previous mark of 2,482 dimes was held by the 1983-84 squad, the second-highest scoring team in NBA history.

Detroit Pistons

Malik Beasley shot 319-766 from beyond the arc, setting franchise single-season records for 3-pointers made and attempted. Saddiq Bey (2021-22) held the previous marks of 211 makes and 610 attempts.

Jalen Duren shot 69.2% from the floor, breaking the franchise single-season record for field goal percentage. He bested Andre Drummond’s figure of 62.3% in the 2013-14 season.

The Pistons made 1,051 threes on 2,901 attempts, both of which are the highest such figures in franchise history. The previous records of 993 makes and 2,854 attempts were set in 2018-19.

LA Clippers

James Harden broke the franchise records for most 3-pointers attempted (668) and turnovers (341) in a season. Paul George (588, 2023-24) held the former mark, while World B. Free (297, 1978-79) owned the latter record.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers made 1,092 threes, the first time they’ve hit 1,000 triples in a season. They did so on 2,981 attempts, another franchise record.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies produced franchise highs in the following categories: points (9,980), assists (2,330), field goals made (3,670), field goal percentage (47.9%), 3-pointers made (1,141), and 3-pointers attempted (3,107).

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro launched 670 shots from long range, setting a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season. Teammate Duncan Robinson set the previous mark of 624 attempts in the 2021-22 season.

Bam Adebayo broke the franchise record for most double-doubles in a career with 229. The previous record of 221 double-doubles belonged to Rony Seikaly.

The Heat broke the franchise single-season records for points (9,069), assists (2,166), 3-pointers made (1,124), and 3-pointers attempted (3,060).

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo produced 11 triple-doubles, eclipsing the franchise single-season record of 10 he set last season. He also set franchise career records for offensive rebonds (1,599) and double-doubles (462).

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards set franchise records for most points (2,177), field goals attempted (1,612), 3-pointers made (320), and 3-pointers attempted (811) in a season. He averaged 27.6 PPG, the highest single-season scoring average in franchise history.

Edwards also broke the franchise career records for 3-pointers made (1,109) and attempted (3,043). The previous marks of 975 makes and 2,452 attempts were both held by Karl-Anthony Towns.

Rudy Gobert posted a field goal percentage of 66.9%, surpassing his franchise single-season record of 66.1% set last season. He now owns the three highest such figures in franchise history.

The Timberwolves made a franchise-record 1,233 threes, eclipsing the previous mark of 1,211 triples in the 2021-22 season.

New Orleans Pelicans

CJ McCollum set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a career with 692, surpassing Jrue Holiday’s 628 makes.

The Pelicans launched 2,839 shots from 3-point range, a franchise single-season record. The previous mark of 2,673 attempts was set last season.

New York Knicks

Josh Hart broke Walt Frazier’s franchise record for most triple-doubles in a season with nine. Frazier produced eight triple-doubles in the 1968-69 season.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander set a franchise record for highest scoring average in a season, generating 32.7 PPG. Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed Kevin Durant’s mark of 32.0 PPG in his 2013-14 MVP campaign.

The Thunder won a franchise-record 68 games, surpassing the 64 wins posted by the 1995-96 Seattle SuperSonics. They also posted franchise highs in points (9,881), 3-pointers made (1,192) and 3-pointers attempted (3,184).

Orlando Magic

The Magic swatted a league-leading 488 shots, tying the franchise record for most blocks in a season. They also recorded 488 blocks in the 1994-95 campaign.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers set franchise records for most 3-pointers made (1,041) and attempted (3,050) in a season. The previous marks of 1,035 makes and 2,733 attempts were established in 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker became the leading scorer in franchise history with 16,452 career points. He bested the previous record of 15,666 points held by Walter Davis.

The Suns made 1,176 threes on 3,112 attempts, both franchise single-season records. The previous highs of 1,020 makes and 2,674 attempts were set in 2023-24 and 2022-23, respectively.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers fired up 3,095 threes, a franchise single-season high. The previous record of 3,017 attempts was set in the 2021-22 campaign.

San Antonio Spurs

Julian Champagnie set a franchise single-season record for 3-pointers attempted with 480. He surpassed Chuck Person’s 463 long-range attempts in the 1995-96 season.

The Spurs shot 1,158-3,246 from 3-point range, both figures the highest in franchise history. The previous records of 1,036 makes and 2,983 attempts were established just last season.

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl set a franchise record for highest field goal percentage in a season, shooting 62.7% from the floor. He easily surpassed the previous mark of 57.2% by Jonas Valanciunas (2014-15).

The Raptors handed out a franchise single-season record 2,340 assists, narrowly surpassing the 2,335 dimes they recorded last season.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz recorded the first 60-loss season in franchise history, dropping 65 games. The previous record of 59 losses was set in 1974-75, the franchise’s debut campaign.

Washington Wizards

Jordan Poole broke the franchise records for most 3-pointers made (235) and attempted (622) in a season. He bested Bradley Beal’s 223 makes (2016-17) and 596 attempts (2018-19).

The Wizards broke the franchise single-season records for 3-pointers made (1,075) and attempted (3,210). The previous marks of 1,015 makes and 2,915 attempts were set last season.

Career Milestones

Games Played

LeBron James made his 1,500th regular season appearance. He became the sixth player in NBA history to attain that milestone, and now ranks second on the all-time list with 1,562 games played (Robert Parish, 1,611).

Field Goals Made

LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to make 15,000 field goals, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He needs 350 more buckets to pass Abdul-Jabbar and take over first place on the all-time list.

Kevin Durant became the 16th player in league history to reach 10,000 career field goals made. He and LeBron James are the only players to make at least 10,000 field goals and 2,000 threes.

3-Pointers Made

Stephen Curry made his 4,000th career 3-pointer, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach that mark. He holds the career records for 3-pointers made (4,058) and attempted (9,589), and ranks ninth in 3-point percentage (42.3%).

James Harden connected on his 3,000th career 3-pointer, joining Curry as the only players to attain that milestone. Harden ranks first in NBA history with 5,575 career 3-pointers missed.

Buddy Hield became the 17th player to reach 2,000 career 3-pointers made. He needed 656 games to attain that milestone, making him the second-fastest player in NBA history to do so behind Curry (597 games).

Free Throws Made

Damian Lillard made his 5,000th career free throw, becoming the 39th player in NBA history to reach that milestone. He ranks first among that group with a free throw percentage of 89.9%.

Rebounds

Nikola Vucevic joined the 10,000-rebound club, becoming the 44th player in NBA history to reach that mark. He’s one of only 17 players to record at least 15,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 2,500 assists.

Assists

Nikola Jokic handed out his 5,000th career assist, becoming the 73rd player in NBA history to attain that milestone. He’s just the second center to reach that mark, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Steals

Four players reached 1,000 career steals: Nicolas Batum, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving.

Blocks

Brook Lopez blocked his 2,000th shot, making him the 20th player to reach that mark. He’s the first player to record at least 2,000 blocks and 1,000 3-pointers made. In fact, no other player in the 2,000-block club has made more than 174 threes.

Points

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach 50,000 combined points in the regular season and playoffs. His total exceeds that of the runner-up in this category, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, by 6,197 points.

Kevin Durant became the eighth member of the 30,000-point club, an elite group that also includes LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, and Wilt Chamberlain.

Stephen Curry and DeMar DeRozan each reached 25,000 career points, increasing the club’s membership to 27 players. Curry and DeRozan currently rank 24th and 25th, respectively, on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Giannis Antetokounmpo became the 52nd player in NBA history to reach 20,000 career points. He’s one of only 11 players to accumulate at least 20,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, and 4,000 assists.

Double-Doubles

Nikola Jokic recorded his 500th career double-double, joining LeBron James, Nikola Vucevic, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook as the only active players to reach that mark. He did so in 134 fewer games than any other player in that group.

Triple-Doubles

Russell Westbrook recorded his 200th career triple-double, becoming the first player in NBA history to attain that milestone. He also holds the league’s single-season record with 42 triple-doubles in 2016-17.

Nikola Jokic became just the third player to produce 150 career triple-doubles, joining Westbrook and Oscar Robertson. He reached that mark in 713 games, 169 fewer than Westbrook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 50th career triple-double, making him the 12th player in NBA history to reach that mark. His 56 career triple-doubles equal the combined total of all other players in Milwaukee Bucks history.

Season Milestones

Games Started

Chris Paul started all 82 games in his 20th season, a feat no other player has accomplished this deep into their career. John Stockton made 82 starts in 2002-03, his 19th and final season.

3-Pointers Made

Stephen Curry made 311 threes, the sixth time he’s hit at least 300 triples in a season. Only four others have reached that mark, and each of them did so only once.

Two of the “others” mentioned above are Anthony Edwards (320 threes) and Malik Beasley (319), each of whom accomplished the feat this season. They rank seventh and eighth, respectively, on the NBA’s single-season list.

Rebounds

Ivica Zubac recorded his first 1,000-rebound season, making him the fifth player in franchise history to reach that mark. He led the NBA in total rebounds (1,010) and ranked fourth in rebounds per game (12.6).

Steals

Dyson Daniels became the first player to reach 200 steals in a season since Chris Paul in 2008-09. His 229 steals are the most by a player since Gary Payton’s 231 thefts in 1995-96.

Points

Giannis Antetokounmpo reached 2,000 points for the fourth time. It’s the second time he’s scored at least 2,000 points on 60% shooting from the field, making him the first player in NBA history to produce multiple such seasons.

Anthony Edwards scored at least 2,000 points for the second consecutive season. He’s the first player in Minnesota Timberwolves history to record two such seasons in a row.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced his third straight 2,000-point season, making him the first player in Oklahoma City Thunder history to achieve that feat. He led the NBA in points (2,484) and points per game (32.7) this season.

Nikola Jokic reached 2,000 points for the third time in the last four season. It’s the third time he’s compiled at least 2,000 points, 750 rebounds, and 500 assists in a season, tying Oscar Robertson for the most such seasons in NBA history.

Triple-Doubles

Nikola Jokic recorded a career-high 34 triple-doubles, the first time he’s reached 30 in a season. He’s the fourth player in NBA history to attain that milestone, joining Russell Westbrook (three times), Oscar Robertson, and Wilt Chamberlain.

Miscellany

Nikola Jokic is just the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season, posting figures of 29.6 PPG, 12.7 RPG, and 10.2 APG in 70 games. He joins Russell Westbrook (four times) and Oscar Robertson in this exclusive club.

Jokic became the first player in NBA history to rank in the top three for PPG (third), RPG (third), and APG (second) in the same season. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player to finish in the top five in all three categories, doing so in both 1966-67 and 1967-68.

Jokic placed in the top five in total points (third), rebounds (fourth), assists (second), and steals (fourth), becoming the first player to rank fifth or higher in all four categories in a season.

Jokic scored 2,071 points while shooting 57.6% from the field, 41.7% from 3-point range, and 80.0% from the free throw line. He’s the first player in NBA history to score at least 2,000 points with 55/40/80 shooting splits.

Jokic produced three historic games:

On Jan. 23, he tallied 35 points, 22 rebounds, and 17 assists, one of only two 35-point, 20-rebound, 15-assist games in NBA history (Wilt Chamberlain recorded the other).

On March 7, he compiled 31 points, 21 rebounds, and 22 assists, the first 30-point, 20-rebound, 20-assist game in NBA history.

On April 1, he scored a career-high 61 points to go with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 PPG in 76 games, shooting 51.9% from the field, 37.5% from 3-point range, and 89.8% from the free throw line. He’s the first player in NBA history to average at least 30 PG with 50/35/85 shooting splits in back-to-back seasons. In fact, the only other players to produce even one such season are Kevin Durant (2013-14) and Stephen Curry (2015-16).

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 45.9 points per 48 minutes. The only players to record a higher such rate in a 2,000-point season are Wilt Chamberlain (49.8, 1961-62) and James Harden (47.2, 2018-19).

Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.4 PPG, 11.9 RPG, and 6.5 APG) averaged at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG in a season for the third time. That’s the most such seasons in NBA history, breaking a tie with Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain. Antetokounmpo has done this in each of his last three campaigns.

Antetokounmpo shot 60.1% from the floor, the second consecutive season he’s averaged at least 30 PPG with a field goal percentage of 60%. No other player in NBA history has produced even one such season.

Antetokounmpo has averaged at least 25 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG in each of his last seven seasons, by far the longest such streak in NBA history. No other player has produced more than three such seasons in a row.

On April 3, Antetokounmpo became the first player in NBA history to record a 35-point, 20-assist, 15-rebound game, logging 35 points, 20 assists, and 17 rebounds. He’s also the only non-guard to record a 35-point, 20-assist game.

Domantas Sabonis recorded an NBA-high 61 double-doubles, the third straight season he’s led the league. He’s the fifth player in NBA history to record at least three league-leading seasons in a row, joining George Mikan, Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, and Kevin Garnett.

Sabonis produced 10 triple-doubles, giving him 50 over the last three seasons. The only other players in NBA history to record at least 50 triple-doubles over a three-season span are Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Russell Westbrook, and Nikola Jokic.

Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 13.9 RPG, 6.0 APG) averaged at least 18 PPG, 12 RPG, and 6 APG for the third consecutive season, a feat no other player in NBA history has achieved. He’s averaged at least 15 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG for six consecutive seasons, the second-longest such streak in NBA history behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s seven in a row.

LeBron James (24.4 PPG), who was 40 years and 104 days old at the end of the regular season, is the oldest player in NBA history to average at least 20 PPG in a season. He surpassed Michael Jordan, who was 40 years and 58 days old in 2022-03.

Ivica Zubac led the NBA in both offensive rebounds (300) and defensive rebounds (710). He’s the sixth player to record league highs in both categories in the same season, joining Andre Drummond (three times), Moses Malone (twice), Dennis Rodman (twice), Elvin Hayes, and Dwight Howard.

Dyson Daniels averaged 3.01 SPG, becoming the first Atlanta Hawk and 11th player overall to average at least three steals per game in a season. He’s the first player to do so since Alvin Robertson in 1990-91.

Daniels (22 years and 27 days old on the final day of the regular season) is the second-youngest player to lead the NBA in steals. He trails Chris Paul, who was 20 years and 348 days old when he led the league in steals in 2005-06.

Victor Wembanyama led the NBA in blocks with 176 despite playing just 46 games. It’s the fewest game played by a league leader in that category, 20 fewer than any other player (shortened seasons excluded).

Jarrett Allen averaged 13.5 PPG with a field goal percentage of 70.6%. The only player in NBA history to record a higher scoring average while shooting at least 70% from the floor is Rudy Gobert in 2021-22 (15.6 PPG).

Allen also shot 71.8% from the charity stripe. He’s the first player in NBA history to shoot at least 70% from both the field and the free throw line.

The Oklahoma City Thunder went a league-best 68-14, a win total that has only been surpassed by four teams in NBA history: the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers (69-13), the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls (72-10), the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls (69-13), and the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors (73-9).

The Cleveland Cavaliers became the first team in NBA history to make 10 or more 3-pointers in all 82 games of a season. The 2020-21 Utah Jazz also did this in every game they played, albeit in a 72-game season.

The Detroit Pistons (14-68 last season, 44-38 this season) became just the sixth team in NBA history to improve their win total by at least 30 games from one season to the next (shortened seasons excluded). They joined the 2007-08 Boston Celtics (+42), the 1997-98 San Antonio Spurs (+36), the 1989-90 San Antonio Spurs (+35), the 2004-05 Phoenix Suns (+33), and the 1979-80 Boston Celtics (+32).

The Boston Celtics (61-21) recorded their 15th 60-win season, four more such seasons than any other franchise. The Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers (50-32) have won at least 50 games 37 and 34 times, respectively, the top two totals in NBA history.

The New York Knicks (51-31) produced consecutive 50-win seasons for just the third time in franchise history. They recorded four such seasons in a row from 1991-92 through 1994-1995 and three in a row from 1968-69 through 1970-71.

The Washington Wizards lost 53 games by double digits, the second-highest such total in NBA history behind the 1992-93 Dallas Mavericks (58). The Wizards also recorded the second-most 15-point losses (37) and 20-point losses (25) in league history.

The Wizards’ average point differential of minus-12.4 PPG is the third-worst such figure in NBA history, trailing only the 1992-93 Dallas Mavericks (minus-15.2) and the 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats (minus-13.9).

The New Orleans Pelicans lost four games by at least 40 points, tied for the most such losses in a season in NBA history. They matched the 1970-71 Cleveland Cavaliers, the 1991-92 Sacramento Kings, and the 2017-18 Phoenix Suns.

Three teams won at least 60 games: the Oklahoma City Thunder (68), the Cleveland Cavaliers (64), and the Boston Celtics (61). It’s the first time the NBA has had three 60-win teams since the 2008-09 season.

Four teams averaged at least 120 PPG: the Cleveland Cavaliers (121.9), the Memphis Grizzlies (121.7), the Denver Nuggets (120.8), and the Oklahoma City Thunder (120.5). That matches the 1961-62 campaign for the most such teams in a single season in NBA history.