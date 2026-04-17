Here’s my mega statistical recap of the 2025-26 NBA regular season. All per-game factoids are based on a minimum of 70% of team games played (58 games in an 82-game season), and all shooting-percentage factoids are based on a minimum number of makes that would qualify for league leadership using the current guidelines.

Note that the NBA began recording offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, steals, and blocks in the 1973-74 season; individual turnovers have been tracked since the 1977-78 season; and the 3-point shot was introduced in the 1979-80 season.

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League Leaders

The league leaders in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, double-doubles, and triple-doubles were:

PTS — Luka Doncic , 2,143

REB — Donovan Clingan , 892

AST — Nikola Jokic , 697

STL — Cason Wallace , 150

BLK — Victor Wembanyama , 197

DD2 — Karl-Anthony Towns , 56

TD3 — Nikola Jokic, 34

The league leaders in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, and BPG were:

PPG — Luka Doncic , 33.5

RPG — Nikola Jokic , 12.9

APG — Nikola Jokic , 10.7

SPG — Ausar Thompson , 2.0

BPG — Victor Wembanyama, 3.1

The league leaders in field goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage, and free throw percentage were:

FG% — Rudy Gobert , 68.2%

3P% — Luke Kennard , 47.8%

FT% — Cam Spencer, 94.0%

The league leaders in various “milestone” games were:

20+ PTS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , 68

30+ PTS — Luka Doncic , 44

40+ PTS — Luka Doncic , 16

50+ PTS — Luka Doncic , Nikola Jokic , and Jamal Murray , 2

10+ REB — Karl-Anthony Towns , 59

15+ REB — Donovan Clingan and Nikola Jokic , 21

20+ REB — Nikola Jokic , 5

10+ AST — Nikola Jokic , 42

15+ AST — Nikola Jokic , 7

5+ STL — John Konchar and Tyrese Maxey , 4

5+ BLK — Victor Wembanyama, 17

NBA Records

LeBron James broke the NBA records for most seasons played with 23 (surpassing Vince Carter’s 22), most career games played with 1,622 (surpassing Robert Parish’s 1,611), and most career field goals made with 15,961 (surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 15,837).

LeBron James’ NBA-record streak of 1,297 regular season games scoring in double figures came to an end on Dec. 4, 2025, when he was held to eight points versus the Toronto Raptors.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ended the season having scored at least 20 points in each of his last 140 regular season games, the longest such streak in NBA history. He surpassed Wilt Chamberlain’s previous mark of 126 such games in a row on March 12, 2026.

Kon Knueppel smashed the NBA rookie records for most 3-pointers made and attempted with 273 and 642, respectively. He easily outpaced the previous marks of 206 makes (Keegan Murray, 2022-23) and 550 attempts (Donovan Mitchell, 2017-18).

Bam Adebayo set NBA single-game records for most free throws made (36) and attempted (43) on March 10, 2026, when he recorded the second-highest scoring game in NBA history with 83 points. The previous mark of 28 makes was shared by Wilt Chamberlain (March 2, 1962) and Adrian Dantley (Jan. 4, 1984), while the prior record of 39 attempts was held by Dwight Howard (twice).

Cody Williams recorded a plus-minus of minus-60 points on Jan. 10, 2026, the lowest such figure in the NBA’s play-by-play era (i.e., since 1997-98). The previous low of minus-58 points was shared by Scoot Henderson (March 29, 2024) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (April 11, 2025).

Nikola Jokic broke the NBA record for most points scored in an overtime period with 18 on Dec. 25, 2025. The previous mark of 16 points* was set by Gilbert Arenas on Dec. 17, 2006.

* Stephen Curry scored 17 points in the first overtime of a playoff game on May 9, 2016.

The Cleveland Cavaliers broke the NBA record for most consecutive games with 10 or more 3-pointers made. The streak started on April 6, 2024 and reached 110 games, 13 more than the previous mark of 97 held by the Houston Rockets. It came to an end on Dec. 5, 2025 versus the San Antonio Spurs.

The Miami Heat set the NBA record for most 140-point games in a season with 12, topping the Indiana Pacers’ 11 such games in 2023-24. The Heat recorded a total of just eight 140-point games in the franchise’s first 37 seasons of existence.

The Washington Wizards broke the NBA record for most 20-point losses in a season with 28. The previous mark of 26 such losses was set by the Dallas Mavericks in 1992-93.

The Golden State Warriors (Jan. 13–19, 2026) and the Charlotte Hornets (Feb. 20–26, 2026) both tied the NBA record for most consecutive games with 20 or more 3-pointers made, each recording four such games in a row.

The Memphis Grizzlies (April 6, 2026) and the Boston Celtics (April 10, 2026) each tied the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 29.

Franchise Records

Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson set franchise records for most career triple-doubles with 15 and most triple-doubles in a season with 13. He easily surpassed the previous marks of seven and four triple-doubles held by Mookie Blaylock and Bill Bridges, respectively.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a season with 251. The previous mark of 240 makes was set by Bogdan Bogdanovic in 2023-24.

The Hawks set franchise single-season records for most 3-pointers made (1,201), most 3-pointers attempted (3,237), most assists (2,471), and most points scored (9,714).

The Hawks set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 25 on Dec. 29, 2025 versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, then matched that effort on March 23, 2026 versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

Boston Celtics

Neemias Queta broke the franchise record for highest field goal percentage in a season with a figure of 65.3%. The previous mark of 60.9% was set by Cedric Maxwell in 1979-80.

The Celtics tied the franchise record (as well as the NBA record) for most 3-pointers made in a game with 29 on April 10, 2026 versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets tied the franchise record for largest margin of victory in a game, blowing out the Milwaukee Bucks by 45 points on Dec. 14, 2025.

Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a season with 273, eclipsing Kemba Walker’s 260 triples in 2018-19.

LaMelo Ball broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season with 740. Kemba Walker set the previous mark of 731 attempts in the 2018-19 campaign.

Ball tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 10 on Feb. 22, 2026. Four other Hornets have hit 10 triples in a game, most recently Kelly Oubre Jr. on Jan. 26, 2022.

The Hornets broke numerous franchise single-season records: most 3-pointers made (1,343), most 3-pointers attempted (3,549), highest free throw percentage (81.8%), most rebounds (3,778), most points scored (9,513), highest scoring average (116.0 PPG), and largest point differential (+4.8 PPG).

The Hornets tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 26 on March 24, 20216 versus the Sacramento Kings. They also set a franchise single-game record for most 3-pointers attempted with 59 on Jan. 10, 2026 versus the Utah Jazz.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 25 on Jan. 20, 2026 versus the LA Clippers.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers set a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game with 65 on Nov. 10, 2025 versus the Miami Heat. The Houston Rockets are the only team in NBA history to hoist more shots from beyond the arc in game (twice).

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic set franchise records for most career offensive rebounds with 2,175 and most career turnovers with 2,419. He surpassed Alex English in both categories.

Nikola Jokic tied his own franchise single-season record for most triple-doubles with 34, matching his mark from last season. It’s tied for the fourth-highest single-season total in NBA history.

Jamal Murray broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a season with 245, surpassing Michael Porter Jr.’s 220 makes in 2023-24.

Nikola Jokic broke the franchise record for most free throws made in a game with 22 on Dec. 25, 2025. The previous mark of 20 was set by David Thompson on April 10, 1977.

The Nuggets recorded the most 3-pointers made (1,161) and the highest 3-point field goal percentage (39.6%) in a single season in franchise history.

The Nuggets posted the largest margin of victory in a game in franchise history, walloping the Portland Trail Blazers by 54 points on Feb. 20, 2026.

The Nuggets tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 24 on Dec. 22, 2025 versus the Utah Jazz. They also a franchise single-game record for most 3-pointers attempted with 50 on Feb. 4, 2026 versus the New York Knicks.

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham set a franchise record for most field goals attempted in a game with 45 on Nov. 10, 2025. The previous mark of 41 attempts was established by Bob Lanier on Dec. 25, 1971.

The Pistons recorded the highest average margin of victory (+8.2 PPG) in a single season in franchise history.

The Pistons broke the franchise record for largest margin of victory in a game, destroying the Brooklyn Nets by 53 points on Feb. 1, 2026.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors set a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season with 3,616.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers set franchise records for most losses (63) and most 3-pointers attempted (3,084) in a single season.

The Pacers set a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game with 54 on April 12, 2026 versus the Detroit Pistons. They tied the franchise record* for most defensive rebounds in a game with 53 on April 9, 2026 versus the Brooklyn Nets.

* Since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976.

LA Clippers

James Harden (traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers midseason) broke the franchise record for most career triple-doubles with eight. The previous record of seven triple-doubles was shared by Bob Kauffman, Lamar Odom, and Blake Griffin.

James Harden (Nov. 22, 2025) and Kawhi Leonard (Dec. 28, 2025) set and tied, respectively, the franchise record for most points scored in a game with 55. They bested the previous mark of 52 points which had been achieved by Bob McAdoo (twice) and Charles Smith.

Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic set franchise records for most 3-pointers made (254) and attempted (694) in a season. The previous marks of 226 makes and 545 attempts were established by D’Angelo Russell in 2023-24.

Rui Hachimura recorded the highest 3-point field goal percentage in a season in franchise history. His figure of 44.3% eclipsed the previous mark of 43.7% set by Sasha Vujacic in 2007-08.

Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Spencer recorded a free throw percentage of 94.0%, the highest such figure in franchise history and the 10th-highest such figure in NBA history. The previous mark of 90.3% was set by Desmond Bane in the 2021-22 season.

The Grizzlies set franchise single-season records for most 3-pointers made (1,143), most 3-pointers attempted (3,241), and highest free throw percentage (79.3%).

The Grizzlies broke the franchise records for most 3-pointers made and attempted in a game on April 6, 2026 versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, going 29-59 from beyond the arc. They also set a franchise record with 42 assists on Nov. 20, 2025 versus the Sacramento Kings.

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo set a franchise record for most career defensive rebounds with 4,341, eclipsing Udonis Haslem’s total of 4,176.

Bam Adebayo broke the franchise record for most points in a game with 83 on March 10, 2026, the second-highest scoring game in NBA history. The previous mark of 61 points was set by LeBron James on March 3, 2014.

Bam Adebayo also set franchise single-game records for most free throws made (36), most free throws attempted (43), most field goals attempted (43), and most 3-pointers attempted (22) on March 10, 2026.

The Heat broke numerous franchise single-season records: most field goals made (3,582), most field goals attempted (7,648), most 3-pointers attempted (3,107), most assists (2,374), most points scored (9,911), and highest scoring average (120.9 PPG).

The Heat set the franchise record for most assists in a game with 44 on Feb. 1, 2026 versus the Chicago Bulls. They also tied the franchise single-game records for most field goals made (58 on April 12, 2026), most 3-pointers made (24 on Dec. 1, 2025 and April 1, 2026), and most free throws made (47 on March 10, 2026).

Milwaukee Bucks

AJ Green broke the franchise record for most 3-point field goals made in a season with 233. Ray Allen’s previous mark of 229 triples had stood since the 2001-02 campaign.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded the highest field goal percentage in a season in franchise history with a figure of 62.4%. He had set the previous mark of 61.1% in 2023-24.

AJ Green set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 11 on April 10, 2026. The previous mark of 10 triples was shared by Ray Allen (April 14, 2002) and Damian Lillard (Nov. 2, 2024).

The Bucks broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a season with 1,240.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards posted the highest scoring average in a season in franchise history, averaging 28.8 PPG. That tops the previous record of 27.6 PPG he set last season.

Rudy Gobert broke the franchise record for highest field goal percentage in a season with a figure of 68.2%. He had recorded the previous high of 66.9% last season.

The Timberwolves set franchise records for most points scored (9,676) and highest scoring average (118.0 PPG) in a single season.

The Timberwolves broke the franchise record for most defensive rebounds in a game with 53 on Jan. 6, 2026 versus the Miami Heat.

New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III set franchise records for most career 3-pointers made (814) and attempted (2,131). The previous marks of 692 makes and 1,817 attempts were held by CJ McCollum and Jrue Holiday, respectively.

Trey Murphy III broke the franchise records for most 3-pointers made and attempted in a game on Feb. 4, 2026, going 12-19 from beyond the arc. He surpassed the previous marks of 11 makes (held by C.J. McCollum) and 17 attempts (shared by Lonzo Ball and Murphy III).

The Pelicans set franchise single-season records for most steals (726) and most points (9,473) and tied the franchise record for most free throws made in a season (1,649).

The Pelicans broke the franchise single-game records for most field goals made (61) and most points scored (156) on April 7, 2026 versus the Utah Jazz,

New York Knicks

The Knicks broke the franchise records for most 3-pointers made (1,168) and attempted (3,133) in a season.

The Knicks set a franchise record for largest margin of victory in a game, demolishing the Brooklyn Nets by 54 points on Jan. 21, 2026.

The Knicks broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game with 55 on Nov. 11, 2025 versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

Orlando Magic

The Magic recorded the highest free throw percentage (80.1%), the most points scored (9,491), and the highest scoring average (115.7 PPG) in a single season in franchise history.

The Magic suffered the worst loss in franchise history on March 29, 2026, falling to the Toronto Raptors by 52 points.

The Magic broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 27 on Feb. 19, 2026 versus the Sacramento Kings.

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey became the franchise’s career leader in 3-point field goals made with 916, topping Allen Iverson’s previous record of 885 triples.

Paul George tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game with nine on Jan. 27, 2026. Three other Sixers have achieved this feat, most recently Tyrese Maxey on Oct. 28, 2022.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker broke the franchise records for most career free throw made with 3,984 (surpassing Kevin Johnson) and most career field goals attempted with 13,588 (surpassing Walter Davis).

Collin Gillespie set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a season with 232. He topped the previous mark of 226 tripes set by Quentin Richardson in 2004-05.

Grayson Allen broke the franchise records for most 3-pointers made (10) and attempted (20) in a a game on Nov. 10, 2025 and Jan. 15, 2026, respectively. The previous mark of nine makes had been achieved eight times (three by Allen), while the prior record of 17 attempts had been reached three times (once by Allen).

The Suns suffered the worst loss in franchise history on Dec. 10, 2025, bowing to the Oklahoma City Thunder by 49 points.

The Suns set franchise records for most 3-pointers made (1,210) and attempted (3,348) in a single season.

The Suns broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game with 58 on March 6, 2026 versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan broke the franchise record for most offensive rebounds in a season with 347, eclipsing Robin Lopez’s 326 offensive boards in 2013-14.

Donovan Clingan set a franchise record for most offensive rebounds in a game with 13 on Jan. 27, 2026, surpassing Enes Freedom’s 12 offensive boards on April 10, 2021.

The Trail Blazers broke the franchise records for most 3-pointers made (1,186) and attempted (3,463) in a single season.

The Trail Blazers set the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 25 on April 6, 2026 versus the Denver Nuggets. They also tied the franchise single-game record for most 3-pointers attempted with 55 on Oct. 29, 2025 versus the Utah Jazz.

San Antonio Spurs

Julian Champagnie set franchise records for most 3-pointers made (195) and attempted (512) in a season. The previous mark of 191 makes belonged to Danny Green (2014-15), while Champagnie himself owned the prior record of 480 attempts (2024-25).

Julian Champagnie broke the franchise single-game records for 3-pointers made and attempted in Dec. 31, 2025, going 11-17 from downtown. He bested the previous marks of nine makes (Chuck Person) and 16 attempts (achieved four times by three players).

The Spurs recorded 2,921 defensive rebounds, the franchise’s highest such total since entering the NBA in 1976.

The Spurs set the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 25 on March 17, 2026 versus the Sacramento Kings.

Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes tied the franchise record for most rebounds in game with 25 on Dec. 28, 2025, matching Bismack Biyombo’s effort on March 17, 2016.

The Raptors set franchise single-season records for most field goals made (3,495), most assists (2,417), most points scored (9,400), and highest scoring average (114.6 PPG).

The Raptors broke the franchise single-game records for most points scored (145 on Jan. 20, 2026), most assists (49 on March 23, 2026), and most steals (20 on March 29, 2026).

Utah Jazz

Ace Bailey broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game with 19 on March 19, 2026. The previous mark of 18 attempts was set by Bojan Bogdanovic on March 6, 2022.

The Jazz set franchise single-season records for most assists (2,429), most points scored (9,642), and highest scoring average (117.6 PPG).

The Jazz tied the franchise record for most defensive rebounds in a game with 52 on April 10, 2026 versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

Washington Wizards

CJ McCollum (traded to the Atlanta Hawks midseason) tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 10 on Nov. 25, 2025. He equaled Trevor Ariza’s performance on Feb. 12, 2014.

Career Milestones

Games Played

Harrison Barnes, Nikola Vucevic, Tobias Harris, and Jonas Valanciunas each appeared in their 1,000th regular season game.

Minutes

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach 60,000 career minutes, attaining that milestone on Jan. 28, 2026.

Field Goals Made

Kevin Durant became the ninth player in NBA history to reach 11,000 career field goals made. He ended the season eighth on the league’s all-time list with 11,258 makes.

3-Pointers Made

CJ McCollum and Tim Hardaway Jr. became the 18th and 19th players in NBA history, respectively, to reach 2,000 career 3-pointers made. They ended the season ranked 16th and 19th, respectively, on the league’s all-time list.

Free Throws Made

Russell Westbrook made his 6,000th career free throw, becoming the 24th player in NBA history to reach that milestone. He currently ranks 21st on the all-time list with 6,109 makes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler III each made their 5,000th career free throw, a mark only 39 other players in NBA history have reached. They ended the season ranked 36th and 37th, respectively, on the league’s all-time list.

Rebounds

LeBron James became the 23rd player in NBA history to reach 12,000 career rebounds. He’s the only player on that list to never average 10 or more RPG in a season; each of the others has done so at least six times.

Andre Drummond recorded his 11,000th career rebound, becoming the 32nd player in NBA history to attain that milestone. He ended the season ranked 27th on the league’s all-time list with 11,513 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert became the 45th player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career rebounds. He’s currently ranked 36th on the league’s career leaderboard with 10,572 rebounds.

Assists

LeBron James became just the fourth player in NBA history to reach 12,000 career assists, joining John Stockton, Chris Paul, and Jason Kidd. He ended the season with 12,016 assists.

Russell Westbrook recorded his 10,000th career assist, becoming the eighth player in NBA history to attain that milestone. He currently ranks fifth on the all-time list with 10,351 assists.

Nikola Jokic became the 43rd player and the first center in NBA history to reach 6,000 career assists, setting a new career record for centers in the process. The former record-holder for centers was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 5,660 assists.

Steals

Russell Westbrook recorded his 2,000th career steal, becoming the 14th NBA player to attain that milestone. His single-season high of 163 steals is the second-lowest among the players on that list (Karl Malone, 152).

Double-Doubles

Rudy Gobert and Andre Drummond each recorded their 500th career double-double, a mark only 21 other players who debuted after the ABA-NBA merger have reached.

Triple-Doubles

Nikola Jokic became just the third player in NBA history to reach 175 career triple-doubles, joining Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson. He ended the season ranked second on the all-time list with 198 triple-doubles.

LeBron James recorded his 125th career triple-double, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to reach that mark. He joins Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jokic, Oscar Robertson, and Magic Johnson.

Josh Giddey produced his 25th career triple-double, making him one of only 23 players in NBA history to attain that milestone. At 23 years and 74 days old, he’s the fourth-youngest player to reach that mark.

Season Milestones

Points

Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Jaylen Brown each reached the 2,000-point mark. It’s the eighth such season for Durant, the fourth such season for Gilgeous-Alexander (consecutive), the third such season for Doncic, and the first such season for Brown.

Double-Doubles

Nikola Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns reached 50 double-doubles for the seventh and sixth time, respectively. Towns was the league leader with 56, while Jokic was runner-up with 55.

Triple-Doubles

Nikola Jokic reached 30 triple-doubles for the second time, also achieving the feat last season. The only other players in NBA history to record at least 30 triple-doubles in a season are Russell Westbrook (three times), Oscar Robertson, and Wilt Chamberlain.

Jalen Johnson and Josh Giddey each reached 10 triple-doubles in a season for the first time. Johnson is the first player in Atlanta Hawks history to accomplish the feat, while Giddey joined Michael Jordan (1988-89) as the only Chicago Bulls to do so.

Miscellany

Nikola Jokic averaged a triple-double for the second time in his career, posting figures of 27.7 PPG, 12.9 RPG, and 10.7 APG. The only other players in NBA history to produce such a season are Russell Westbrook (four times) and Oscar Robertson.

Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to lead the league in both rebounds per game and assists per game in the same season. Previously, the closest any player had come to achieving the feat was Wilt Chamberlain in 1967-68, when he ranked first in rebounds per game and second in assists per game.

Nikola Jokic ranked in the top 10 in the league in total points, rebounds, and assists for the fifth time, breaking a tie with Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain for the most such seasons in NBA history.

Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record at least 55 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a single game, tallying 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists on Dec. 25, 2025.

On March 24 and 25, 2026, Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in back-to-back games. He tallied 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 17 assists in the first contest and 23 points, 21 rebounds, and 19 assists in the second.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 PPG in 68 games, his fourth straight qualifying season with a scoring average of at least 30 PPG. The only players in NBA history with a longer such streak are Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan, each of whom achieved the feat in seven consecutive seasons.

Victor Wembanyama led the NBA in total blocks for the third consecutive season. The only other players to achieve that feat are Dikembe Mutombo (five in a row) and Serge Ibaka (four in a row).

On April 1, 2026, LeBron James appeared in his 1,229th win (regular season and postseason), passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most such games in NBA history.

LeBron James averaged 20.9 PPG in 60 games, his 19th qualifying season averaging at least 20 PPG. That’s the most such seasons in NBA history, two more than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone.

On Feb. 12, 2026, LeBron James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. At 41 years and 44 days old, he surpassed the previous mark of 40 years and 127 days held by Karl Malone. James would break the record two more times, on March 19, 2026 (41 years, 79 days) and March 30, 2026 (41 years, 90 days).

Kevin Durant averaged 26.0 PPG in 78 games, his 13th qualifying season averaging at least 25 PPG. The only other player in NBA history to produce at least 13 such seasons is LeBron James with 16.

Kevin Durant shot 52.0% from the field, 41.3% from 3-point range, and 87.4% from the free throw line. It’s his seventh qualifying season recording 50/40/80 shooting splits, breaking a tie with Steve Nash for the most such seasons in NBA history.

Rudy Gobert recorded a league-leading field goal percentage of 68.2%, his ninth qualifying season shooting at least 65% from the floor. No other player in NBA history has produced more than four such seasons.

Four qualified players shot at least 65% from the field: Rudy Gobert (68.2%), Deandre Ayton (67.1%), Neemias Queta (65.3%), and Jalen Duren (65.%). That ties the 2022-23 campaign for the most such players in a single season in NBA history.

Stephen Curry posted a free throw percentage of 92.3%, his 12th qualifying season shooting at least 90% from the charity stripe. No other player in NBA history has produced more than eight such seasons.

On Dec. 14, 2025, Stephen Curry recorded his 48th 40-point game since turning 30 years old, breaking a tie with Michael Jordan for the most such games in NBA history.

Cooper Flagg became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 40-point game (42 on Dec. 15, 2025) and a 50-point game (51 on April 3, 2026). He was 18 years and 359 days old on the former date and 19 years and 103 days old on the latter date.

Kon Knueppel became the first rookie in NBA history to lead the NBA in 3-pointers made. Previously, the highest such finish by a rookie was fourth place by Dennis Scott (1990-91) and Jason Williams (1998-99).

Kon Knueppel became the fastest player in NBA history to make 100 career 3-pointers (29 games) and 200 career 3-pointers (58 games), reaching those marks in 12 and nine fewer games, respectively, than the next closest player.

Kon Knueppel and LaMelo Ball are just the second teammates in NBA history to finish a season ranked first and second, respectively, in the league in 3-pointers made, joining Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (four times).

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are just the fourth teammates in NBA history to each record multiple 50-point games in the same season. They join Elgin Baylor and Jerry West (1961-62 Los Angeles Lakers); Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (2021-22 Brooklyn Nets); and Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey (2023-24 Philadelphia 76ers).

On April 10, 2026, the Utah Jazz’s John Konchar and Bez Mbeng and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Jahmai Mashack each recorded a triple-double, the first time in NBA history that’s been done by three players in the same game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder went a league-best 64-18, the second straight season in which they’ve won at least 64 games. The only other teams in NBA history to achieve this feat are the Golden State Warriors (2014-15 to 2016-17) and the Chicago Bulls (1995-96 and 1996-97).

On the flip side, the Washington Wizards posted a league-worst record of 17-65, the third straight season in which they’ve lost at least 64 games. No other team in NBA history has achieved this ignominious feat.

The San Antonio Spurs (62-20) and the Detroit Pistons (60-22) became the first teams in NBA history to record a 60-win season two seasons after posting a 60-loss season. The Spurs and Pistons went 22-60 and 14-68, respectively, in the 2023-24 campaign.

The Oklahoma City Thunder led the league with an average point differential of plus-11.1 PPG, joining the Milwaukee Bucks (1970-71 and 1971-72) as the only teams in NBA history to record an average point differential or plus-11 PPG or higher in back-to-back seasons. In fact, only four other teams have even recorded one such season: the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers, the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls, the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors, and the 2023-24 Boston Celtics.

The Washington Wizards finished last in the league with an average point differential of minus-12.0 PPG, becoming the first team in NBA history to post a figure of minus-11 PPG or worse in back-to-back seasons.

The Oklahoma City Thunder opened the season with 24 wins in their first 25 games, tying the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors for the best 25-game start in NBA history.

The Philadelphia 76ers became the first team in NBA history to lose three home games by 40 or more points in a single season. They fell by 41 points to the Orlando Magic on Nov. 25, 2025; 49 points to the New York Knicks on Feb. 11, 2026; and 40 points to the San Antonio Spurs on March 3, 2026.

The Western Conference won the interconference battle for the third straight season, posting a cumulative record of 232-220 in matchups versus Eastern Conference teams. It’s the 24th time in the last 27 seasons the West has outpaced the East.

A total of eight NBA teams won less than one-third of their games, the most in a single season in league history. The previous high of seven such teams had occurred seven times, most recently in 2023-24.

Across the NBA, there were:

700 games decided by 10 or more points

457 games decided by 15 or more points

281 games decided by 20 or more points

170 games decided by 25 or more points

96 games decided by 30 or more points

All are the highest such totals in a single season in league history.

The average margin of victory in the NBA this season was 13.3 PPG, easily outpacing the previous high of 12.7 PPG set last season. Five of the six highest such figures in league history have been posted in the last six seasons, the lone exception being the 1971-72 campaign.

Seven NBA teams allowed at least 120 PPG, three more than any other season in league history. There were four such teams in the 1960-61 and 2023-24 campaigns.

Two NBA teams recorded an average point differential of minus-10 PPG or worse: the Washington Wizards (minus-12.0 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (minus-10.0 PPG). It’s the first time in league history there have been two such teams in the same season.