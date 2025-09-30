The 2025-26 NBA season begins three weeks from today, with the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers welcoming the Golden State Warriors. Here are some career milestones to be on the lookout for when the new campaign tips off.

20,000 Points

Anthony Davis (needs 1,022)

Paul George (1,303)

Kyrie Irving (1,567)

As always with Davis, it’s simply a matter of health. He owns a scoring average of 25.1 PPG over the last three seasons, but Davis has also missed an average of 21 games per season over that span. Without any extended absences (a big “if” with Davis), he should reach this mark in February.

George averaged 16.2 PPG with 43.0/35.8/81.4 shooting splits in his abbreviated first season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Even if he bounced back to average 18 PPG in 70 games this season, George would still fall short of the goal. I don’t think it will happen for him in 2025-26.

A healthy Irving would have a shot at reaching this milestone, but unfortunately he’s recovering from a torn ACL suffered last March. Irving is unlikely to make his 2025-26 debut until January at the earliest, making this a goal that will have to wait until the 2026-27 campaign.

10,000 Rebounds

Rudy Gobert (needs 300)

Gobert has averaged at least 10 RPG in each of his last 10 seasons, the longest such active streak in the NBA. He’s also been fairly durable, appearing in almost 89% of Minnesota’s games in three seasons with the franchise. I’d expect Gobert to reach this goal in late December.

10,000 Assists

Russell Westbrook (needs 75)

Westbrook is still without a team, so it’s hard to make any sort of projection for him. If he reaches the milestone, Westbrook will join LeBron James as the only players in NBA history with at least 25,000 points and 10,000 assists.

2,000 Steals

Russell Westbrook (needs 45)

See above for concerns about projecting anything for Westbrook. Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, only four players have recorded at least 25,000 points and 2,000 steals: Hakeem Olajuwon, Michael Jordan, Karl Malone, and LeBorn James.

2,000 Blocks

Anthony Davis (needs 185)

Davis has not recorded 185 blocks in a season since 2017-18, his penultimate season with the New Orleans Pelicans. In all likelihood, this goal will have to wait until the 2026-27 campaign.

1,611 Games Played

LeBron James (needs 49)

Why such an oddly specific figure? Because that’s the NBA record for games played, currently held by Robert Parish. Look for James to reach this milestone in late February or early March.

15,837 Field Goals Made

LeBron James (needs 349)

Once again, this mark represents an NBA record, one held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. As above, I would expect James to hit this mark in late February or early March.

2,500 3-Pointers Made

Paul George (needs 151)

George has made 150 or more 3-pointers 10 times, tied for the fourth-most such seasons in NBA history. He’d probably need to play at least 50 games to make that happen, but recent reports about George missing training camp after offseason knee surgery are concerning, to say the least. I don’t think he’ll do it in 2025-26.

2,000 3-Pointers Made

CJ McCollum (needs 11)

Mike Conley (70)

Kyrie Irving (124)

Chris Paul (140)

Tim Hardaway Jr. (156)

McCollum has made at least 150 threes in each of his last 10 seasons, the longest such streak in NBA history. It should only take him three or four games to reach this milestone.

Conley is entering his 19th NBA season, and will turn 38 years old on October 11. He’s still a solid contributor for the Minnesota Timberwolves, albeit in reduced playing time. My best guess is Conley reaches this mark in February.

I don’t think Irving is going to play nearly enough games to make the 124 threes he needs, so this milestone will have to wait.

Paul played all 82 games for the Spurs last season and hit exactly 140 triples, so it would not be impossible for him to reach this goal. That said, I don’t think he’ll play enough with the his new team, the LA Clippers, to have a realistic chance.

Hardaway Jr. should get lots of open looks with the Denver Nuggets, but it’s going to be a question of playing time. If he averages about 24 MPG, I think Hardaway could reach this milestone in April.

500 Double-Doubles

Andre Drummond (needs 16)

Rudy Gobert (24)

Anthony Davis (30)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (38)

Drummond was limited to just 40 games played last season due to a toe injury. Even is he’s injury-free this season, I don’t think Drummond will get enough playing time to record the 16 double-doubles he needs.

Gobert’s double-double totals have bounced around the last four seasons (53, then 35, then 54, then 36), making it difficult to predict what will happen this season. My guess is it will happen in mid-to-late January.

Davis produced 36 double-doubles in 51 games last season, so even with an extended absence he could still reach this goal. Let’s be somewhat optimistic and say Davis gets it done by early March.

Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 40 double-doubles in each of his last eight seasons, the longest such active streak in the NBA. He’s only exceeded 67 games played once in the last six seasons, so he’s likely to miss double-digit contests. Look for him to reach this mark in March.

100 Triple-Doubles

Luka Doncic (needs 18)

Doncic recorded a career-low five triple-doubles last season, although he did miss a career-high 32 games. Even with good health this season, Doncic has only reached 18 triple-doubles in a season once, and playing alongside another ball-dominant star in LeBron James is going to make it even more difficult for him. I don’t think it will happen this season.