Statitudes

Statitudes

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Bob Rathbun's avatar
Bob Rathbun
Sep 26, 2023

Mind publishing your entire list? Where did you have Nique? Thanks!

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George Rising's avatar
George Rising
Sep 26, 2023

Justin, I like this concept! I'll examine it more in detail later.

A couple of quick comments: First, Magic and Bird each had relatively short careers (c. 34K MP), so this system must emphasize proficiency over cumulative. Having their HOF point totals near Kareem (57K MP) and LeBron (54K MP) seems off to me.

Second, I think the HOF points for PPG, RPG, and APG are a little off. Throughout NBA history per 48 MP, players have averaged about 21 PPG, 9 RPG, and 4 APG. So maybe those average numbers should be the threshold. Also, I would do it per minute, not per game. Finally, I think you should adjust for context, especially for rebounding.

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