Statitudes

Statitudes

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George Rising's avatar
George Rising
Oct 20, 2023

From the stats, it looks like military service really derailed Terry D. He likely would have been a HOFer with a Bailey Howell-type career.

For Stokes, I did a simple projection if he had continued on for a 15-year career, adjusting stats for the high-paced 1960s: Over 1000 games, 19K points, 18K rebounds (3rd all time), 7K assists (most ever for a PF or C). But only .386 FG%; Stokes was one of the most inefficient shooter ever, even adjusting for his era! But great otherwise. Also, Royals DRtg improved significantly when he joined the team and worsened substantially after he left. It would have been great to see him play with Oscar.

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