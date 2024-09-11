Before I start this post, I’d like to thank my paid subscribers for their generous support. The fact that you’re willing to pay to read my writing is humbling, and I hope I’m providing enough quality content to justify your expense.

Okay, sorry for the infomercial. I thought it might be fun to go through the NBA single-season record progression for five major categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. As you’ll see, it’s actually been quite a long time since one of those single-season marks has been broken.

Points

1,389 — Joe Fulks, 1946-47

In what is now considered the NBA’s first season, Fulks led the Basketball Association of America by scoring 1,389 points in 60 games (23.2 PPG). Even without the benefit of a shot clock, Fulks fired up an average of 26.0 field goal attempts per game, hitting them at a 30.5% clip (the league average was 27.9%).

1,698 — George Mikan, 1948-49

1,865 — Mikan, 1949-50

1,932 — Mikan, 1950-51

Mikan’s Minneapolis Lakers joined the BAA in 1948 (the league would become known as the NBA the following season), and he proceeded to set a new single-season scoring record in each of his first three seasons.

2,001 — George Yardley, 1957-58

Yardley became the first player in NBA history to record a 2,000-point season. He led the league in field goals attempted, free throws made, and free throws attempted, and ranked second in field goals made.

2,105 — Bob Pettit, 1958-59

Yardley’s record didn’t last long, as Pettit surpassed him the following season. Pettit led the NBA in scoring average (29.2 PPG) and finished second in rebounding average (16.4 RPG), winning the second of his two MVP Awards.

2,707 — Wilt Chamberlain, 1959-60

3,033 — Chamberlain, 1960-61

4,029 — Chamberlain, 1961-62

Chamberlain made his NBA debut in the 1959-60 season, taking home both the Rookie of the Year and the MVP Awards. He became the first player to reach 3,000 points the following season, then reached 4,000 points in his third campaign. No one has come remotely close to matching Chamberlain’s record. In fact, the only other player in league history to record a 3,000-point season is Michael Jordan in 1986-87 (3,041).

Rebounds

1,080 — Dolph Schayes, 1950-51

The NBA did not begin recording rebounds until the 1950-51 season, a campaign in which Schayes was the only player to reach the 1,000-rebound mark. This was the second of 12 consecutive seasons in which Schayes would earn All-NBA honors (six First Team and six Second Team).

1,098 — Harry Gallatin, 1953-54

Most fans have probably never heard of Gallatin, but he was a seven-time All-Star for the New York Knicks in the 1950s. The 1953-54 campaign was the only one in which he reached 1,000 rebounds in a season.

1,164 — Bob Pettit, 1955-56

This was the first of nine consecutive seasons in which Pettit reached the 1,000-rebound mark. The only players in NBA history to record a longer such streak are Bill Russell (12) and Wilt Chamberlain (10).

1,256 — Maurice Stokes, 1956-57

This was Stokes’ second season in the league. He was selected to play in the All-Star Game in each of his first three seasons before suffering a career-ending brain injury at the age of 24. Stokes is the only player in NBA history to record at least 3,000 points, 3,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists through his first three seasons.

1,564 — Bill Russell, 1957-58

1,612 — Russell, 1958-59

After appearing in just 48 out of a possible 72 games in his rookie season, Russell became the first player to reach 1,500 rebounds in his sophomore campaign. He increased his single-season mark the following season, but then Goliath arrived.

1,941 — Wilt Chamberlain, 1959-60

2,149 — Chamberlain, 1960-61

Chamberlain is the only player in NBA history to record a 2,000-rebound season, having done so twice (he snagged 2,052 rebounds 1961-62). He and Russell own the top 18 single-season rebound totals in league history, with Chamberlain claiming the first seven spots. By the way, the last player to reach even 1,500 rebounds in a season was Dennis Rodman in 1991-92.

Assists

202 — Ernie Calverley, 1946-47

Calverley was the assist leader in the league’s inaugural season, averaging 3.4 APG. He also led the BAA in assists per game the following season, although Howie Dallmar actually recorded one more assist (120 versus 119). Calverley’s team, the Providence Steamrollers, disbanded following the 1949-50 season, and he never appeared in another NBA game.

321 — Bob Davies, 1948-49

Davies set a new assist record in his rookie season, earning the first of what would be five straight All-NBA selections (four First Team and one Second Team).

386 — Dick McGuire, 1949-50

Davies’ record didn’t last long, as McGuire passed him the following season. Like Davies, McGuire was a rookie. In 1950-51, he was selected to the NBA’s first All-Star Game, and would go on to earn six more All-Star nods over the course of his career.

414 — Andy Phillip, 1950-51

539 — Phillip, 1951-52

A five-time All-Star, Phillip became the first player to reach 500 assists in a season. He led the NBA in assists per game three times and assists twice.

547 — Bob Cousy, 1952-53

557 — Cousy, 1954-55

642 — Cousy, 1955-56

715 — Cousy, 1959-60

The 1952-53 campaign was the first of seven straight seasons in which Cousy led the league in assists. Along the way, he became the first player to reach 600 assists and 700 assists in a season.

899 — Oscar Robertson, 1961-62

This was Robertson’s triple-double season, as he posted averages of 30.8 PPG, 12.5 RPG, and 11.4 APG. The only other player in NBA history to average a triple-double for a full season is Russell Westbrook (four times).

908 — Guy Rodgers, 1966-67

Playing for the expansion Chicago Bulls, Rodgers became the first player to reach 900 assists in a season. He still holds the franchise single-season record for assists. In fact, no other Bull has even eclipsed 700 assists in a season.

910 — Nate Archibald, 1972-73

Archibald led the league in both points (2,719) and assists in 1972-73, a feat that has only been matched by Trae Young (2021-22). Archibald either scored or assisted on 1,938 field goals that season, the highest such total in NBA history.

1,099 — Kevin Porter, 1978-79

Porter produced the first 1,000-assist season in NBA history, averaging 13.4 APG while appearing in all 82 games. This was the third of four seasons in which Porter led the league in APG, a feat he achieved while playing for three different teams: the Washington Bullets (1974-75 and 1980-81), the Detroit Pistons (1977-78* and 1978-79), and the New Jersey Nets (1977-78*).

* Porter was traded from the Pistons to the Nets just eight games into the 1977-78 season, then was traded back to the Pistons in September 1978.

1,123 — Isiah Thomas, 1984-85

Thomas became the first (and still only) player in league history to record at least 1,500 points and 1,000 assists in a season. This was the second of four consecutive seasons in which he averaged at least 20 PPG and 10 APG, tying him with Oscar Robertson (1963-64 to 1966-67) and Russell Westbrook (2015-16 to 2018-19) for the longest such streak in NBA history.

1,128 — John Stockton, 1987-88

1,134 — Stockton, 1989-90

1,164 — Stockton, 1990-91

There have been nine 1,000-assist seasons in NBA history; Stockton is responsible for seven of them (the other two players are listed above). His career total of 15,806 assists is more than 30% higher than that of the next-closest player (Jason Kidd, 12,091).

Steals

217 — Larry Steele, 1973-74

The NBA did not begin tracking steals until 1973-74, and the league leader that season was the aptly-named Steele. It was the only season in which he recorded at least 200 steals.

228 — Rick Barry, 1974-75

Barry stole (groan) Steele’s record the following season, pacing the league in steals, steals per game (2.9), and free throw percentage (90.4%). He also averaged 30.6 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 6.2 APG for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

261 — Slick Watts, 1975-76

Known for his off-center headband, Watts took over the single-season lead from Barry, becoming the first player to reach 250 steals. He also led the league in assists (661), assists per game (8.1), and steals per game (3.2) that season.

281 — Don Buse, 1976-77

After leading the ABA in assists and steals in the league’s final season in 1975-76, Buse repeated the feat in his first NBA campaign, setting a new record for steals in the process. This was the first of four consecutive All-Defensive First Team selections for Buse, and it was the only season in which he was named to the NBA All-Star Game.

301 — Alvin Robertson, 1985-86

Robertson is the only player to reach 300 steals in a season, doing so in just his second year in the league. He won the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player Awards that season. Robertson is one of only six players to record at least 250 steals in a season, and he’s the only one to do so multiple times (260 steals in 1986-87).

Blocks

393 — Elmore Smith, 1973-74

As with steals, the NBA did not begin tracking blocks until 1973-74. Smith was the league’s inaugural leader, setting a mark that would stand for 10 seasons. On Oct. 28, 1973, Smith set a still-standing record by blocking 17 shots in a game versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

456 — Mark Eaton, 1984-85

Eaton became the first player to reach the 400-block mark, a feat no other player has accomplished. The last NBA player to record even 300 blocks in a season was Theo Ratliff in 2003-04 (307), and with the proliferation of 3-point attempts Eaton’s record may stand for a very long time.