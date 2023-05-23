Anthony won one scoring title, averaging 28.7 PPG in 2012-13 with the New York Knicks. He and Bernard King (1984-85) are the only players in franchise history to lead the NBA in scoring average.

Anthony reached 10,000 points with two franchises, the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. Only two other players in NBA history have achieved this feat: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Elvin Hayes.

Anthony was the number three pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. The two players chosen ahead of him were LeBron James (that choice worked out) and Darko Milicic (that choice did not). The two players chosen immediately after Anthony were Hall of Famers Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.

Anthony made a record four appearances in the Olympics for the U.S. men’s national team, winning three gold medals (2008, 2012, and 2016) and one bronze medal (2004).

Anthony is one of five players to record multiple 50-point games with the New York Knicks (he did so twice). He scored a franchise-record 62 points versus the Charlotte Bobcats on Jan. 24, 2014. Get 30 day free trial

Anthony earned All-NBA honors six times, with two Second Team selections and four Third Team nods. He also scored at least 35 points in six straight games in April 2013, the longest such streak in New York Knicks history.

Anthony wore number seven with the New York Knicks. He’s one of four players in NBA history to score at least 10,000 career points wearing two different uniform numbers (Anthony wore number 15 with the Denver Nuggets). The other players to do so are Moses Malone (numbers 2 and 24), Shaquille O’Neal (32 and 34), and Kobe Bryant (24 and 8).

Anthony started eight NBA All-Star Games. He also had eight seasons in which he finished in the top 10 in the league in field goals made.

Anthony currently ranks number nine on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 28,289 points. He also ranks number nine with 796 career 20-point games.

Anthony was a 10-time NBA All-Star selection. He’s also one of 10 players to record at least 1,500 field goals made, 1,000 steals, and 500 blocks.

Anthony is responsible for one of the 11 instances in NBA history in which a player scored at least 30 points in a quarter. He scored 33 points in the third quarter versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 10, 2008, matching George Gervin’s then-NBA record (since surpassed).

Anthony scored at least 1,500 points in 12 seasons, tied for the fifth-most such seasons in NBA history. He scored a career-high 2,122 points in 2005-06 with the Denver Nuggets.

Anthony made 13 appearances in the NBA Playoffs. He never played in an NBA Finals, and advanced to the conference finals just one time (2009 with the Denver Nuggets).

Anthony averaged at least 20 PPG in each of his first 14 seasons. Only three other players in NBA history have started their career with 14 such seasons in a row (minimum 40 games played): Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, and LeBron James.