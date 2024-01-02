Here are some quick hitters on the NBA’s top performers in the month of December. Please note that all references to a “month” mean a calendar month, and all per-game factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played.

The Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis led all players with 14 double-doubles and five triple-doubles. He averaged 20.3 PPG, 13.1 RPG, and 8.2 APG in 14 games, shooting 59.8% from the field.

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The Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic averaged 37.5 PPG and 11.1 APG, the former a franchise single-month record. The last player to average at least 35 PPG and 10 APG in a month was Nate Archibald in February 1973.

Doncic recorded at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game 12 times, matching his career best (December 2022). The only player in NBA history to produce more such games in a month is Oscar Robertson (twice).

Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young each recorded nine 30-point, 10-assist games. The only player in NBA history to record more such games in a month is Nate Archibald, with 11 in November 1972 and 10 in December 1972.

Young averaged 30.4 PPG and 12.1 APG, the latter a franchise single-month record. It’s the fourth time he’s averaged at least 30 PPG and 10 APG in a month, tying Russell Westbrook for the most such months among active players.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo had six games in which he scored at least 30 points on 65% shooting from the field, tying five other players for the most such games in a month in NBA history. The last player to achieve the feat was Shaquille O’Neal in March 2002.

Antetokounmpo averaged 32.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, and 6.8 APG, shooting 61.6% from the field. It’s the third time he’s averaged at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG with a field goal percentage of 60% in a month. The only other player in NBA history to produce even one such month is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in January 1971.