When was the DPOY first awarded?

The first DPOY Award was handed out after the 1982-83 season. Sidney Moncrief was the inaugural winner of the award, and also took home the honor the following season.

Who’s the tallest DPOY?

With a listed height of 7-feet-4-inches, Mark Eaton is the tallest recipient of the award. Overall, one-third of the DPOY Award winners (14 out of 42) have had a listed height of 7-feet or taller.

Who’s the shortest DPOY?

Marcus Smart, with a listed height of 6-feet-3-inches, is the shortest DPOY Award winner. Next are Sidney Moncrief (twice), Alvin Robertson, and Gary Payton, all with a listed height of 6-feet-4-inches.

What’s the median height for a DPOY?

The median height for a DPOY recipient is 6-feet-10-inches. Three winners have had a listed height of exactly 6-feet-10-inches: Dwight Howard (three times), Alonzo Mourning (twice), and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Who’s the heaviest DPOY?

Mark Eaton had a listed weight of 275 pounds when he won the award in 1984-85 and 1988-89.

Who’s the lightest DPOY?

Michael Cooper, with a listed weight of 170 pounds, is the lightest recipient of the award.

What’s the median weight for a DPOY?

The median weight for a DOPY is 242.5 pounds.

Who’s the youngest DPOY?

Dwight Howard (23 years, 128 days*) is the youngest player to take home the trophy. Three others have won the award before turning 24 years old: Jaren Jackson Jr. (23 years, 206 days), Alvin Robertson (23 years, 265 days), and Kawhi Leonard (23 years, 290 days).

* Age computed on the last day of the regular season.

Who’s the oldest DPOY?

Dikembe Mutombo (34 years, 297 days) is the oldest DPOY Award winner, followed by Marcus Camby (33 years, 27 days) and Mark Eaton (32 years, 89 days).