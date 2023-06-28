Statitudes

Statitudes

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George Rising's avatar
George Rising
Aug 30, 2023

Very cool! Thanks!

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Jon Saur's avatar
Jon Saur
Jun 28, 2023

Again, love this stuff. Thank you! And at the risk of being annoying, Marc Gasol did play for the Lakers in 2020-21. It wasn’t very memorable though.

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