Last week I examined the career value of every lottery pick from 1985 through 2009. The idea was to see what a franchise and its fans can expect when drafting from each of the 14 “lottery” slots. Today I’d like to present an idea for scoring draft picks.

I started by calculating the career value of every first and second round pick over the 30-draft span from 1985 through 2014. It was assumed that the first overall pick would produce the highest career value in a given draft, the second overall pick would produce the second-highest career value, etc. I then compared each player’s career value to the career value of every other player chosen in that draft. These expected and observed ranks were converted into a draft score using the following formula:

\(DraftScore=ln\left(\frac{ExpectedRank}{ObservedRank}\right)\)

There are, of course, numerous ways you could do this, but I like this method for several reasons:

The players aren’t saddled with unreasonable expectations simply based on their draft slot. All drafts aren’t created equal; some years the talent pool just isn’t very deep. Players whose observed rank is higher than their expected rank will have a positive draft score, players whose observed rank is lower than their expected rank will have a negative draft score, and players whose observed rank equals their expected rank will have a draft score of zero. Getting the player with the highest career value with the 11th overall pick (+2.40) is judged to be much more valuable than getting the player with the 15th-highest career value with the 25th pick (+0.51), even though each player finished 10 spots higher than expected.

As an example, here are the draft scores for the 13 lottery picks in the 1998 NBA Draft:

Michael Olowokandi, –3.00 (20th in career value) Mike Bibby, –1.10 (6th) Raef LaFrentz, –1.67 (3rd) Antawn Jamison, 0.00 (4th) Vince Carter, +0.51 (3rd) Robert Traylor, –1.50 (27th) Jason Williams, –0.45 (11th) Larry Hughes, –0.12 (9th) Dirk Nowitzki, +2.20 (1st) Paul Pierce, +1.61 (2nd) Bonzi Wells, –0.31 (15th) Michael Doleac, –0.77 (26th) Keon Clark, –0.48 (21st)

This method makes it possible to answer any number of draft-related questions, so the rest of this post will be presented in question-and-answer format. As you read, please keep in mind that the results below are for the 1985 through 2014 drafts only, not every draft in NBA history.

Who were the biggest busts?

Anthony Bennett, 2013, –3.61

Greg Oden, 2007, –3.43

Hasheem Thabeet, 2009, –3.04

Michael Olowokandi, 1998, –3.00

Kwame Brown, 2001, –2.94

There’s nothing surprising here. For example, all five of these players appear on this list of the 10 biggest draft busts in NBA history. Oden is the one player above who probably would have avoided bust status with better health. As I wrote last week:

Due to numerous knee surgeries, [Oden] appeared in just 105 games, the fewest for a first overall pick in the modern draft era (i.e., since 1966; excludes active players). Oden was actually quite effective when he played, averaging 14.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per 36 minutes while shooting 57.4% from the field.

I should note that I did not include Len Bias, the 1985 and 1986 ACC Player of the Year from Maryland, who never had the chance to play in the NBA after he died of a drug overdose just two days after the draft.

Who were the biggest steals?

Jeff Hornacek, 1986, +3.83

Nikola Jokic, 2013, +3.71

Jimmy Butler, 2011, +3.40

Michael Redd, 2000, +3.07

Shawn Kemp, 1989, +2.83

Carlos Boozer, 2002, +2.83

Hornacek and Jokic are the only second round picks in this period to rank number one in career value in their draft class. Hornacek was far from a superstar, but he was a very good player for a long time. Hornacek averaged 14.5 PPG and 4.9 APG in 1,077 regular season games, shooting 49.6% from the field, 40.3% from 3-point range, and 87.7% from the free throw line.

I should note that the top of the 1986 NBA Draft — Hornacek’s class — was seemingly cursed:

First overall pick Brad Daugherty was a very good player, earning five All-Star selection in his first seven season. However, his career came to a premature halt at the age of 28 due to recurring back problems.

As noted above, second overall pick Len Bias died from cocaine-induced cardiac arrhythmia just two days after the draft.

Third overall pick Chris Washburn was being treated for a cocaine addiction by January of his rookie season. Washburn was never able to get his drug habit under control, and in June 1989 he received a lifetime ban from the NBA following his third positive drug test.

Sixth overall pick William Bedford was suspended for the 1988-89 season due to substance abuse. Bedford played just four more NBA seasons after that, but his drug problems continued. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2003.

Seventh overall pick Roy Tarpley won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in his second season, but numerous violations of the league’s drug and alcohol policy led to him receiving a permanent ban in 1995. Tarpley died on January 9, 2015 at the age of 50, reportedly due to liver failure.

How many players selected first overall rank first in career value in their draft?

Seven first overall picks also rank first in career value in their draft class:

David Robinson, 1987

Shaquille O’Neal, 1992

Chris Webber, 1993

Tim Duncan, 1997

LeBron James, 2003

Dwight Howard, 2004

Anthony Davis, 2012

How many players selected first overall rank outside the top 10 in career value in their draft?

Five first overall picks do not rank in the top 10 in career value in their draft class:

Pervis Ellison, 1989 (18th)

Kwame Brown, 2001 (19th)

Michael Olowokandi, 1998 (20th)

Greg Oden, 2007 (31st)

Anthony Bennett, 2013 (37th)

Which franchises were the most successful?

By total draft score:

Phoenix Suns, +17.84

San Antonio Spurs, +15.75

Los Angeles Lakers, +15.55

Oklahoma City Thunder, +15.34

Detroit Pistons, +10.01

By average draft score:

Los Angeles Lakers, +0.32

San Antonio Spurs, +0.27

Phoenix Suns, +0.25

Oklahoma City Thunder, +0.21

Detroit Pistons, +0.17

By hit rate (i.e., percentage of picks with a draft score of zero or higher):

Los Angeles Lakers, 75.0%

San Antonio Spurs, 72.4%

Houston Rockets, 60.7%

Detroit Pistons, 60.3%

Phoenix Suns, 59.2%

The Suns selected three players who produced the most career value in their draft class during this period, all with the ninth overall pick or later:

Jeff Hornacek, 1986 (46th overall pick)

Shawn Marion, 1999 (9th)

A’mare Stoudemire, 2002 (9th)

They also found a number of other gems outside the top 10:

Dan Majerle, 1988 (14th overall pick, 4th career value)

Michael Finley, 1995 (21st, 3rd)

Steve Nash, 1996 (15th, 4th)

Stephen Jackson, 1997 (42nd, 4th)

Phoenix’s biggest misses came in back-to-back-to-back years:

William Bedford, 1986 (6th overall pick, 31st career value)

Armen Gilliam, 1987 (2nd, 7th)

Tim Perry, 1988 (7th, 24th)

Now is probably a good time to note that the franchise that drafted the player received full credit for the pick even if the player was traded to another franchise. There are certainly ways you can adjust for this, but for the most part I think it’s a wash over such a long period of time. For example, even though the Lakers don’t get credit for drafting Kobe Bryant, they do get credit for drafting Marc Gasol, who never played a minute for the franchise until the last season of his career (and was actually a slightly bigger steal than Bryant).

Which franchises were the least successful?

By total draft score:

LA Clippers, –21.66

Minnesota Timberwolves, –8.69

Brooklyn Nets, –8.23

Orlando Magic, –7.80

Charlotte Hornets, –7.71

By average draft score:

LA Clippers, –0.37

Toronto Raptors, –0.20

Brooklyn Nets, –0.17

Charlotte Hornets, –0.17

Memphis Grizzlies, –0.16

Orlando Magic, –0.16

By miss rate (i.e., percentage of picks with a draft score less than zero):

LA Clippers, 70.7%

Portland Trail Blazers, 59.4%

Brooklyn Nets, 59.2%

Orlando Magic, 58.0%

New York Knicks, 57.4%

Yikes, a clean sweep for the LA Clippers. The Clippers selected 11 players in the top five from 1985 through 2009 — more than any other franchise — and incredibly every single one of them produced a negative draft score. Their notable misses include:

Benoit Benjamin, 1985 (3rd overall pick, 14th career value)

Reggie Williams, 1987 (4th, 14th)

Danny Ferry, 1989 (2nd, 15th)

Michael Olowokandi, 1998 (1st, 20th)

Darius Miles, 2000 (3rd, 12th)

Which executives were the most successful?

First, a note: I tried to identify the franchise’s primary decision maker for each draft. In some cases, this person was not the individual with the title of General Manager.

By total draft score:

Bryan Colangelo, +14.19

Jerry West, +11.95

Bob Whitsitt, +8.37

R.C. Buford, +7.39

Gregg Popovich, +7.31

By average draft score (minimum 10 picks):

Gregg Popovich, +0.49

Bryan Colangelo, +0.47

Jerry West, +0.40

Larry Bird, +0.35

R.C. Buford, +0.30

By hit rate (minimum 10 picks):

R.C. Buford, 88.0%

Mitch Kupchak, 80.8%

Daryl Morey, 78.6%

Wayne Embry, 73.7%

Gregg Popovich, 73.3%

Since the Suns topped the list of franchises with the highest total draft score, it’s not a surprise to see Bryan Colangelo’s name on the first two lists above (his hit rate was 70.0%, good for eighth). Colangelo’s biggest miss, by far, came with the Toronto Raptors in 2006, when he selected Andrea Bargnani with the first overall pick. Bargnani ranks ninth in career value in that draft class.

Which executives were the least successful?

By total draft score:

Elgin Baylor, –18.37

Jerry Krause, –8.36

Chris Grant, –7.81

David Kahn, –5.51

John Nash, –4.68

By average draft score (minimum 10 picks):

Chris Grant, –0.65

David Kahn, –0.39

Elgin Baylor, –0.37

Willis Reed, –0.33

Dave Twardzik, –0.25

By miss percentage (minimum 10 picks):

Chris Grant, 83.3%

Willis Reed, 80.0%

Bucky Buckwalter, 78.6%

Chris Mullin, 72.7%

Elgin Baylor, 71.4%

Some people might be surprised to see Jerry Krause’s name appear in the first list above, but his draft record is not strong. Krause did make some nice picks for the Chicago Bulls, notably:

Horace Grant, 1987 (10th overall pick, 4th career value)

B.J. Armstrong, 1989 (18th, 12th)

Toni Kukoc, 1990 (29th, 5th)

Ron Artest, 1999 (16th, 9th)

But he also had some big misses:

Brad Sellers, 1986 (9th overall pick, 25th career value)

Stacey King, 1989 (6th, 23rd)

Marcus Fizer, 2000 (4th, 23rd)

Chris Mihm, 2000 (7th, 19th)

Eddy Curry, 2001 (4th, 16th)

Jay Williams (2nd, 29th)

Now, Krause doesn’t get credit for drafting Scottie Pippen (+0.92), although Pippen was acquired by the Bulls in a draft-day trade with the Seattle SuperSonics that involved Olden Polynice (–0.32). Even so, swapping Pippen and Polynice would still leave Krause with the third-worst total draft score.