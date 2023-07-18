While doing some research for a future post, I got sidetracked looking at players who were named to the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams in the same season. I thought the results were interesting, so I’m going to post them here with some commentary sprinkled in. Keep in mind the NBA began naming All-Defensive teams starting with the 1968-69 season, so many all-time greats — most notably Bill Russell* — will be missing from these lists.

* I should note that the then-35-year-old Russell was named to the inaugural All-Defensive First Team in his 13th and final season.

First, here are the players with the most dual All-NBA/All-Defensive selections:

15 — Tim Duncan

12 — Kobe Bryant

10 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

9 — Michael Jordan

9 — Gary Payton

8 — John Havlicek

8 — Hakeem Olajuwon

8 — David Robinson

8 — Kevin Garnett

8 — Chris Paul

Tim Duncan pulled off the feat in each of his first 13 seasons, then managed to do it again in his 16th and 18th seasons. Duncan is one of only five rookies to be named to one of the All-Defensive teams:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969-70)

Hakeem Olajuwon (1984-85)

Manute Bol (1985-86)

David Robinson (1989-90)

Tim Duncan (1997-98)

Duncan is the only player to be selected to an All-Defensive Team in his 18th season or later.

I’ll note that the NBA’s All-Defensive teams are a lot like Major League Baseball’s Gold Glove Awards, in that:

once a player gets selected, he seems to continue to receive the honor even when his play has slipped; and even though it’s a defensive award, a player’s offense often seems to be a factor in the choices.

For example, Kobe Bryant was an All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2011-12, but I have a very hard time believing a 33-year-old player with bad knees and a lot of mileage on his legs was one of the best backcourt defenders in the NBA that season.

Next, here are the players with the most consecutive dual All-NBA/All-Defensive nods:

13 — Tim Duncan (1997-98 to 2009-10)

9 — Gary Payton (1993-94 to 2001-02)

8 — John Havlicek (1968-69 to 1975-76)

7 — David Robinson (1989-90 to 1995-96)

7 — Scottie Pippen (1991-92 to 1997-98)

7 — Kobe Bryant (2005-06 to 2011-12)

6 — Walt Frazier (1969-70 to 1974-75)

6 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1975-76 to 1980-81)

6 — Michael Jordan (1987-88 to 1992-93)

6 — Jason Kidd (1998-99 to 2003-04)

6 — Kevin Garnett (1999-00 to 2004-05)

6 — LeBron James (2008-09 to 2013-14)

6 — Chris Paul (2010-11 to 2015-16)

Duncan and David Robinson started their streaks in their rookie seasons. The only other player to earn All-NBA and All-Defensive recognition as a rookie is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1969-70.

The longest such active streak is zero seasons, as no player was named to both teams last season. Amazingly, it was the first time at least one player didn’t earn All-NBA and All-Defensive recognition in the same season.

Now here are the players with the most dual All-NBA/All-Defensive First Team selections:

9 — Michael Jordan

8 — Kobe Bryant

7 — Tim Duncan

5 — LeBron James

4 — Jerry West

4 — Walt Frazier

4 — Hakeem Olajuwon

4 — David Robinson

4 — Kevin Garnett

4 — Dwight Howard

4 — Giannis Antetokounmpo

It think it’s safe to say Michael Jordan’s record of nine First Team doubles is safe for the foreseeable future, as Giannis Antetokounmpo would have to do so in each of the next five seasons just to tie him.

Finally, here are the players with the most consecutive dual All-NBA/All-Defensive First Team nods:

6 — Michael Jordan (1987-88 to 1992-93)

6 — Kobe Bryant (2005-06 to 2010-11)

5 — Tim Duncan (1998-99 to 2002-03)

5 — LeBron James (2008-09 to 2012-13)

4 — Jerry West (1969-70 to 1972-73)

4 — Dwight Howard (2008-09 to 2011-12)

4 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (2018-19 to 2021-22)

3 — John Havlicek (1971-72 to 1973-74)

3 — Scottie Pippen (1993-94 to 1995-96)

3 — Michael Jordan (1995-96 to 1997-98)

3 — Karl Malone (1996-97 to 1998-99)

3 — Chris Paul (2011-12 to 2013-14)

Had Jordan not left the NBA following the 1992-93 season to play outfield for the Birmingham Barons, he likely would have been named All-NBA/All-Defensive First Team for 11 consecutive seasons.

Note that Jerry West was 30 years old and in his ninth season when the All-Defensive teams were introduced, so the fact that his name shows up on the last two lists is somewhat remarkable.