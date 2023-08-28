I recently went down a Wikipedia rabbit hole that led me to Chris Dudley. I won’t bore you with the details about how I got to that point, but I was reminded about Dudley’s unique career and thought it might make for an interesting post.

Dudley was a journeyman center who put together a 16-season, 886-game career playing for five franchises: Cleveland Cavaliers, New Jersey Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns. An all-defense/no-offense type of player, Dudley owns the lowest career scoring average in NBA history among players with at least 800 games played (3.9 PPG).

As some of you may already know, Dudley was a notoriously poor free throw shooter. There are numerous examples of this, but two games in particular stand out:

On January 29, 1989, Dudley missed five consecutive free throws on one trip to the line thanks to three lane violations by the Washington Bullets (it only counted as two misses, officially).

On April 14, 1990 versus the Indiana Pacers, Dudley set an NBA record by missing 13 consecutive free throws. He went 1-18 (5.6%) from the charity stripe for the game, the worst single-game free throw percentage in NBA history among players with at least 15 attempts.

In 1989-90, Dudley recorded a free throw percentage of just 31.9%, the lowest single-season free throw percentage in NBA history among players with at least 125 attempts:

31.9% — Chris Dudley, 1989-90

33.6% — Ben Wallace, 2000-01

35.5% — Andre Drummond, 2015-16

35.6% — Wallace, 1998-99

36.2% — Brendan Haywood, 2010-11

For his career, Dudley shot 45.8% from the free throw line, the second-worst rate in NBA history among players with at least 1,000 attempts:

41.4% — Ben Wallace

45.8% — Chris Dudley

47.5% — Andre Drummond

47.5% — DeAndre Jordan

51.1% — Wilt Chamberlain

Being a terrible free throw shooter is bad enough, but Dudley compounded that by being awful from the field as well. His career effective field goal percentage is 41.2%, a figure that’s poor on its own but even more atrocious when you consider he was a 6-foot-11-inch post player who presumably had a lot of scoring opportunities close to the rim.

In fact, since the 3-point shot was introduced in the 1979-80 season, no player with at least 3,000 field goal attempts has a lower career effective field goal percentage:

41.2% — Chris Dudley

41.4% — Brevin Knight

42.1% — Randy Brown

42.2% — Jerry Reynolds

42.3% — Anthony Carter

Putting it all together, Dudley’s career true shooting percentage is just 42.9%, the lowest such figure in the 3-point era among players with at least 400 games played:

42.9% — Chris Dudley

43.3% — Michael Ruffin

44.1% — Manute Bol

44.1% — DeSagana Diop

45.4% — Greg Kite

So how did one of the most inefficient scorers in NBA history manage to put together such a long career? There are two main reasons: