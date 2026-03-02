Here are some quick hitters on the NBA’s top performers in the month of February. Please note that all references to a “month” mean a calendar month, all per-game factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played, and all shooting-percentage factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played with a pro-rated number of makes that would qualify for league leadership using the current guidelines.

Cade Cunningham and Nikola Jokic each delivered double-digit assists in six contests, topping all players.

Isaiah Collier produced the only 20-assist game, handing out an NBA-season-high 22 helpers on Feb. 3 versus the Indiana Pacers. At 21 years and 118 days old, he became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 20-assist game.

Chet Holmgen (21 rebounds on Feb. 27), Ivica Zubac (20 on Feb. 1), and Nikola Jokic (20 on Feb. 22) were the only players to record a 20-rebound game.

Jalen Brunson was the only player to produce multiple 40-point games with two, while Anthony Edwards was the leader in 30-point games with seven.

Trey Murphy III posted the highest-scoring game of the month, dropping a career-high 44 points on Feb. 4 versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jarrett Allen averaged 22.3 PPG on 74.0% shooting from the floor, the highest field goal percentage in a month in NBA history by a player who averaged at least 20 PPG. The previous mark of 72.1% was set by Wilt Chamberlain in February 1967.

Allen also set a Cleveland Cavaliers record for highest field goal percentage in a month by a qualified player, regardless of scoring average. The previous mark of 72.6% was set by Allen in January 2025.

Desmond Bane averaged 24.7 PPG with an effective field goal percentage of 69.8% in 11 games. The only guard in NBA history to record a higher effective field goal percentage in a month in which they averaged at least 20 PPG is Hersey Hawkins in March 1997 (71.2%).

Nikola Jokic recorded at least five triple-doubles in a month for the 15th time. The only player in NBA history with more such months is Russell Westbrook with 16.