February's Top Performers
Highlighting some of the NBA's top performers in the month of February.
Here are some quick hitters on the NBA’s top performers in the month of February. Please note that all references to a “month” mean a calendar month, all per-game factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played, and all shooting-percentage factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played with a pro-rated number of makes that would qualify for league leadership using the current guidelines.
The leaders in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, double-doubles, and triple-doubles were:
PTS — Tyrese Maxey, 314
REB — Nikola Jokic, 154
AST — Cade Cunningham, 109
STL — Tyrese Maxey, 27
BLK — Victor Wembanyama, 38
DD2 — Jarrett Allen, Nikola Jokic, and Karl-Anthony Towns, 9
TD3 — Nikola Jokic, 6
The leaders in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, and BPG were:
PPG — Anthony Edwards, 30.4
RPG — Nikola Jokic, 14.0
APG — Cade Cunningham, 9.9
SPG — Kevin Porter Jr., 2.5
BPG — Victor Wembanyama, 3.5
The leaders in field goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage, and free throw percentage were:
FG% — Jarrett Allen, 74.0%
3P% — Kenrich Williams, 55.6%
FT% — Cam Spencer, 100%
Trey Murphy III posted the highest-scoring game of the month, dropping a career-high 44 points on Feb. 4 versus the Milwaukee Bucks.
Jalen Brunson was the only player to produce multiple 40-point games with two, while Anthony Edwards was the leader in 30-point games with seven.
Chet Holmgen (21 rebounds on Feb. 27), Ivica Zubac (20 on Feb. 1), and Nikola Jokic (20 on Feb. 22) were the only players to record a 20-rebound game.
Jarrett Allen, Nikola Jokic, and Karl-Anthony Towns led all players with nine double-digit rebound games apiece.
Isaiah Collier produced the only 20-assist game, handing out an NBA-season-high 22 helpers on Feb. 3 versus the Indiana Pacers. At 21 years and 118 days old, he became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 20-assist game.
Cade Cunningham and Nikola Jokic each delivered double-digit assists in six contests, topping all players.
Jarrett Allen averaged 22.3 PPG on 74.0% shooting from the floor, the highest field goal percentage in a month in NBA history by a player who averaged at least 20 PPG. The previous mark of 72.1% was set by Wilt Chamberlain in February 1967.
Allen also set a Cleveland Cavaliers record for highest field goal percentage in a month by a qualified player, regardless of scoring average. The previous mark of 72.6% was set by Allen in January 2025.
Desmond Bane averaged 24.7 PPG with an effective field goal percentage of 69.8% in 11 games. The only guard in NBA history to record a higher effective field goal percentage in a month in which they averaged at least 20 PPG is Hersey Hawkins in March 1997 (71.2%).
Nikola Jokic recorded at least five triple-doubles in a month for the 15th time. The only player in NBA history with more such months is Russell Westbrook with 16.
Anthony Edwards averaged at least 30 PPG in a month for the fifth time. The only other player in Minnesota Timberwolves history to average at least 30 PPG in a month is Kevin Love, who did so twice.
The San Antonio Spurs posted a record of 11-0, the third time they’ve gone undefeated in a month in which they played at least 10 games (16-0 in March 1996 and March 2014). It’s the 22nd time in NBA history a team has gone 10-0 or better in a month.
The Spurs became the first team in NBA history to go undefeated in a month while scoring at least 110 points in every game (minimum 10 games). They averaged 124.8 PPG in 11 games, outscoring their opponents by an average of 14.5 PPG.
The Chicago Bulls went 0-11, the worst record in a month in franchise history. The previous mark of 0-10 was set in November 1976, a season in which they rebounded from a 2-14 start to finish 44-38.
The Charlotte Hornets made an average of 18.8 threes per game, the highest such figure in a month in NBA history. The previous mark of 18.5 triples per game was set by the Boston Celtics in November 2024.
In addition to the Charlotte Hornets (see above), two other teams set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made per game in a month: the Phoenix Suns (15.3) and the Orlando Magic (13.3).
Four teams set a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted per game in a month: the Golden State Warriors (47.6), the Charlotte Hornets (47.2), the Portland Trail Blazers (45.5), and the Phoenix Suns (44.2).