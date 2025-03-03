Here are some quick hitters on the NBA’s top performers in the month of February. Please note that all references to a “month” mean a calendar month, all per-game factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played, and all shooting-percentage factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played with a pro-rated number of makes that would qualify for league leadership using the current guidelines.

Three players recorded a 50-point game: the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry with 56 on Feb. 27, the Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray with 55 on Feb. 12, and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 50 on Feb. 5.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards topped all players with three 40-point games, while Gilgeous-Alexander was the leader in 30-point games with eight.

The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic averaged a triple-double, producing figures of 27.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, and 11.6 APG in 12 games. He shot 61.0% from the field and 85.1% from the free throw line.

Jokic has recorded at least five triple-doubles in each of his last four months. The NBA record of five such months in a row was set by Russell Westbrook in 2016-17.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James averaged 29.3 PPG in 11 games, the highest single-month scoring average in NBA history by a player age 40 years or older. He also averaged 10.5 RPG and 6.9 APG, shooting 55.5% from the field and 44.3% from 3-point range.

James is the first Laker to average at least 25 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG in a month since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Dec. 1979. He is, of course, the oldest player in NBA history to reach those figures in a month.

The 36-year-old Curry averaged 30.7 PPG in 11 games, shooting 45.9% from the field, 37.9% from 3-point range, and 92.1% from the free throw line. He’s the second-oldest player in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG in a month, trailing only James (five times).

The Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham averaged 25.9 PPG and 10.1 APG in 11 games. The only other player in franchise history to average at least 25 PPG and 10 APG in a month is Isiah Thomas, who did so twice (Feb. 1984 and Nov. 1984).