Statitudes

Statitudes

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Griffin Antle's avatar
Griffin Antle
3h

This is an elite breakdown!

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Oded Ross's avatar
Oded Ross
3h

An important point that you mentioned only briefly is that many of these outliers occur in regular season finales, when teams not only have nothing to play for but also occasionally field G-league rosters. I think they deserve a hefty asterisk.

Crawford, Simons, Lofton, Connaughton, Thanasis and Alec Peters who somehow didn't make the cut here (2.4 PPG with a career-high of 8 before a 36 point game) were all season-enders, whereas McCarty, Brewer and Flynn were very close to it.

In contrast, Ross and Delk's 50-pieces are notable being mid-season games with both teams playing seriously (which is only half true regarding Bam's 83...).

I'll add that Thompson's 73 and Robinson's 71 were also season-enders, both in attempt to capture the scoring crown, the latter successful (over a young Shaq), the former falling short due to Gervin scoring a career-high 63 in 33 minutes, chucking 49 shots! (23/49)

Also notable was Kobe's season and career-ender of 60 in 22/50 shooting.

Both games are the top two in FGA since the merger (Jordan also shot 49 once but in an OT game).

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