Statitudes

Statitudes

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Jon Saur's avatar
Jon Saur
Jan 11, 2023

I don’t have any disagreements or anything. I love this stuff, though. Great post. Thanks!

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Mike Ellis's avatar
Mike Ellis
Jan 11, 2023

I'll never forget Antoine Carr's 1990-91 season for the Kings. He shot lights out that year. Twenty points a game! Otherwise, very average. Was Lionel Simmons on the shelf that season? 😳 Check it out!

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