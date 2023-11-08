The Memphis Grizzlies, who won 51 games last season, are off to a league-worst 1-6 start this season. With All-Star Ja Morant slated to return after he serves the remainder of his 25-game suspension, a 50-loss season appears unlikely for the Grizzlies, but not impossible. Only eight teams in NBA history have followed up a 50-win season with a 50-loss season. Let’s take a closer look at each of those teams.

1961-62 St. Louis Hawks: 29-51 (51-28 the previous season)

What Happened?

The 1960-61 Hawks lost in the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, but the next season was a disaster, as the club lost 51 games and went through three head coaches in the process.

Lenny Wilkens had a solid rookie season for the Hawks in 1960-61, but in 1961-62 he played in just 20 games while fulfilling his military commitment to the U.S. Army. Meanwhile, Hall-of-Fame center Clyde Lovellette was limited to 40 games thanks to a foot injury suffered in early January.

And as luck would have it for the Hawks, Wilkens’ service and Lovellette’s injury were timed such that the pair appeared in just one game together all season (February 3), and it turned out to be the only game Lovellette played in from January 5 through the end of the season.

The Next Season

The Hawks rebounded nicely in 1962-63, finishing 48-32 in the regular season before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in seven games in the Western Division Finals.

1980-81 Atlanta Hawks: 31-51 (50-32 the previous season)

What Happened?

After winning the Central Division title and finishing with the third-best record in the Eastern Conference in 1979-80, the Hawks fell all the way to eighth place in the conference in 1980-81. Head coach Hubie Brown was fired with just three games remaining in the season.

Center Tree Rollins, who had been very good in 1979-80 (9.4 RPG and 3.0 BPG in just 25.9 MPG), missed 42 games due to a knee injury. And Dan Roundfield, Atlanta’s All-Star power forward, missed 19 games in 1980-81. The Hawks were especially bad without Roundfield in the lineup, posting a record of 2-17 in the games he missed.

The Next Season

Atlanta returned to the postseason in 1981-82 with Kevin Loughery at the helm, but at 42-40 they were the final team to qualify for the playoffs. They were bounced in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers.

1994-95 Golden State Warriors: 26-56 (50-32 the previous season)

What Happened?

Despite being the second-youngest team in the NBA, the 1993-94 Warriors won 50 games and qualified for the playoffs*. But things fell apart in 1994-95, as head coach Don Nelson was fired halfway through a 56-loss season.

* They managed to do this without the services of All-Star point guard Tim Hardaway, who missed the season with a knee injury.

Chris Webber had an impressive debut season in 1993-94, winning the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award while averaging 17.5 PPG and 9.1 RPG. However, Webber and Nelson did not see eye-to-eye on the best way to use Webber.

Nelson had a propensity to use smaller lineups, which meant that the 6-foot-10-inch Webber often played extended minutes at the center position. Webber — a great passer with good ball-handling skills for someone his size — did not see himself as a classic post player and grew irritated with Nelson’s use of him. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Webber’s contract had a one-year escape clause, which he threatened to exercise after concluding that he could no longer play for Nelson.

Without Webber, who was holding out for a trade, the Warriors actually started the 1994-95 season with five wins in their first six games. On November 19, an end to the impasse between the Warriors and Webber was reached when Webber was dealt to the Washington Bullets for Tom Gugliotta and three first-round draft picks.

Golden State’s record eventually reached 7-1, but then the bottom fell out: 22 losses in their next 25 games, a stretch that included losing streaks of 10 and eight games.

The club missed the services of forward Billy Owens, who had been traded for Rony Seikaly in the offseason. Owens was solid if unspectacular in 1993-94 (15.6 PER in 2,738 minutes), but Seikaly was a disaster, missing 46 games and playing poorly when he was on the court (12.7 PER).

The Next Season

With Rick Adelman at the helm, Golden State jumped to 36 wins in 1995-96 but finished in ninth place in the conference, three games out of the final playoff spot.

1996-97 San Antonio Spurs: 20-62 (59-23 the previous season)

What Happened?

The Spurs finished with the second-best record in the Western Conference in 1995-96, but Hall-of Fame center David Robinson played just six games in 1996-97 as San Antonio staggered through a 62-loss season. Head coach Bob Hill was fired after just 18 games and replaced by Gregg Popovich.

Robinson had been a force in 1995-96 — he finished second in the NBA in both win shares (18.3) and win shares per 48 minutes (.290) and was runner-up in the MVP voting — and his loss was a death blow to the Spurs.

“The Admiral” hurt his back in the preseason and did not make his first appearance until December 10. Just six games later, on December 26, Robinson broke his foot in a loss to the Miami Heat and missed the remainder of the season.

As if Robinson’s injury wasn’t bad enough, forward Sean Elliott missed 43 games due to tendinitis in his right leg. Elliott had been an All-Star in 1995-96, averaging a career-high 20.0 PPG with a true shooting percentage of .585, the second-best mark of his career.

The Next Season

The Spurs won the NBA Draft lottery and selected Tim Duncan. The combination of Duncan and a healthy Robinson proved to be one of the best post combos of all time, and the Spurs improved by 36 wins, at the time an NBA record. In 1998-99, Duncan’s second season, the Spurs won the first of their five NBA titles.

2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers: 19-63 (61-21 the previous season)

What Happened?

LeBron James.

The Decision.

Comic Sans.

You know the rest.

The Next Season

The Cavaliers were still one of the worst teams in the NBA, but they did win more games in the 66-game, lockout-shortened season (21) than they did playing a full 82-game schedule the previous season.

2018-19 Cleveland Cavaliers: 19-63 (50-32 the previous season)

What Happened?

LeBron James left. Again.

The Next Season

The Cavaliers lured John Beilein away from the University of Michigan to coach the team, but that turned out to be a disaster both on and off the court. Beilein was fired after just 54 games with a record of 14-40, and even worse he had completely lost the locker room. Beilen was replaced by J.B. Bickerstaff, who remains Cleveland’s head coach today.

2019-20 Golden State Warriors: 15-50 (57-25 the previous season)

What Happened?

The 2018-19 Warriors lost in the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors, a series in which All-NBA forward Kevin Durant tore his Achilles in Game 5 and All-Star guard Klay Thomson tore his ACL in Game 6. Both players missed the entire 2019-20 season (although Durant had signed with the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason).

To make matters worse, two-time MVP Stephen Curry missed 60 of a possible 65 games in 2019-20 with a broken hand. Without their three offensive lynchpins, the Warriors’ offense plummeted from first in the NBA in points per possession in 2018-19 to dead last in 2019-20.

The Next Season

Curry returned to his MVP form, but Thompson suffered a torn Achilles in the preseason and missed the entire campaign. The Warriors finished eighth in the Western Conference, relegating them to the Play-In Tournament. One win would have been enough to secure them a playoff berth, but they lost both games.