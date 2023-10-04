Statitudes

Statitudes

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George Rising's avatar
George Rising
Oct 4, 2023

Good article. I n evaluating players, I personally stick to the stats (including advanced stats) and ignore accolades and all that. I also believe that cumulative achievement above average (aka, "quality longevity") is important. Finally, I believe that players should be compared primarily to others at the same position.

Some keys for an evaluation of Nance are: 1) How good do you think his defense was? 2) How much do you value defense in overall evaluation? 3) How much do you value offensive efficiency (ORtg), especially shooting efficiency and low turnovers. My answers: Nance was a very good defender according to DBPM & DWS and on film and by reputation; defense should be weighted heavily; and efficiency & ORtg should be weighted heavily (Nance was very efficient). All pluses for Nance.

Based on all that, a quick glance shows me that Nance's best comps are probably McHale, Webber, and going farther back, Bailey Howell. All played PF and are similar in MP (longevity), BPM/VORP, WS & WS/48, and PER, plus the traditional stats. (Webber is lower in WS & WS/48 because of poor shooting efficiency and high turnovers.) All 3 of those players are in the HOF, which doesn't mean Nance should be. But it does help Nance's case.

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