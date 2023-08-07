Statitudes

Statitudes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Rising's avatar
George Rising
Aug 29, 2023

I like the Horace Grant comparison. But I think Marion's best comp is Pippen: similar size, athleticism, defensive prowess, longevity, P/G, TS%, PER, WS/48, ORtg, DRtg. Pippen was a better assister (one of best SF assisters), but Marion a better rebounder (possibly best SF rebounder ever).

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Justin Kubatko · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture