Statitudes

Statitudes

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George Rising's avatar
George Rising
Nov 6, 2023

Good article, Justin. I have my own statistical measure (it's sort of similar to BPM/VORP), and coincidentally it ranks Davis 91st, too. (It factors in longevity, i.e., career MP.)

Davis, like all of the MacLeod-era Suns, is hurt by his low MP/G (27.9). His stats look better at 36 MP/G: 24.4 P/36., which shows he was an elite scorer. He had excellent TS% his first 3-4 years, but then was about league-average after that. He was a below average in REB and AST for a SG (I think of him as a SF, but he played mostly at SG). And not known as a defender.

There's a glut of similar high-scoring wing players from the 1970s and 1980s. You mentioned a few of them in your article. For me, it comes down to longevity in close cases, and Davis with 28K career MP ranks only 198th all time, behind many similar SG/SFs. So HOF talent, but not a HOF career.

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