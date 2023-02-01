Here are some quick hitters on the NBA’s top performers in the month of January. Please note that all references to a “month” mean a calendar month, and all per-game factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played.

Nikola Jokic recorded eight triple-doubles, five more than any other player. It’s the most triple-doubles Jokic has ever recorded in a month. He’s the fourth player in NBA history to record at least eight triple-doubles in a month (a total of 12 instances):

Jokic averaged 24.0 PPG, 11.6 RPG, and 11.3 APG, shooting 67.7% from the field. It’s the highest field goal percentage ever recorded by a player who averaged a triple-double in a month.

Along with his 67.7% field goal percentage, Jokic shot 53.8% from 3-point range and 89.7% from the free throw line. He’s the first player in NBA history to record shooting splits of at least 65/50/85 in a month (minimum one 3-pointer made per game).

Damian Lillard scored 517 points, the most in a month in Portland Trail Blazers history. Lillard owns the top five single-month point totals in franchise history: 517 — January 2023

511 — January 2020

465 — March 2017

459 — November 2016

441 — January 2021

Lillard recorded five 40-point games, the most in a month in franchise history. He’s just the third player in NBA history with a listed height of 6-feet-2-inches or shorter to record at least five such games in a month, joining Allen Iverson (three times) and Stephen Curry.

Joel Embiid averaged 34.9 PPG and 10.7 RPG, shooting 54.9% from the field, 42.1% from 3-point range, and 86.1% from the free throw line. Only two other players in NBA history have averaged at least 30 PPG and 10 RPG in a month while making 50% of their field goals and 40% of their 3-pointers: Larry Bird (twice) and Kevin Love (minimum one 3-pointer made per game).

Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 31.0 PPG, 13.2 RPG, and 5.4 APG. It’s the fourth time Antetokounmpo has averaged at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG in a month. The only other player in the last 50 NBA seasons to record four such months is Russell Westbrook. Antetokounmpo never shot less than 53% from the field in any of those months, while Westbrook never shot higher than 44% in any of his.

LeBron James averaged 33.8 PPG, 9.4 RPG, and 8.2 APG, shooting 50.3% from the field. It’s the fifth time he’s averaged at least 30 PPG in a month since turning 35 years old. No other player in NBA history has recorded even one such month after their 35th birthday.

James recorded four 40-point games, the most in NBA history in a single month by a player age 35 years or older. James also recorded two 45-point games in a month for the second time since his 35th birthday. The only other player in NBA history to do that even once is Michael Jordan (December 2001).

Mason Plumlee averaged 16.5 PPG and 11.3 RPG with a field goal percentage of 75.0%. The last player to average at least 15 PPG and 10 RPG while shooting 75% from the field in a month was Wilt Chamberlain in November 1972.

Jayson Tatum averaged 31.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, and 5.4 APG. He’s the first Celtic to average at least 30 PPG and 10 RPG in a month since Larry Bird in February 1988.

Nic Claxton averaged 15.6 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 3.1 BPG, shooting 73.1% from the field. Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, Claxton is the only player to average at least 15 PPG, 10 RPG, and 3 BPG with a field goal percentage of 70% in a month.

Julius Randle averaged 26.3 PPG and 13.7 PPG. He’s the first Knick to average at least 25 PPG and 10 RPG in back-to-back months since Patrick Ewing in February & March, 1993. Randle and Domantas Sabonis each recorded 13 double-doubles, tied for the most in a single month this season.