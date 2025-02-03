Here are some quick hitters on the NBA’s top performers in the month of January. Please note that all references to a “month” mean a calendar month, all per-game factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played, and all shooting-percentage factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played with a pro-rated number of makes that would qualify for league leadership using the current guidelines.

Three different players recorded a 50-point game: the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (54 on Jan. 22 and 52 on Jan. 29), the New Orleans Pelicans’ CJ McCollum (50 on Jan. 3), and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards (53 on Jan. 4).

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 or more points three times and 30 or more points 10 times, leading all players in both categories.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the first player in NBA history to average at least 35 PPG in a month while shooting 50% from the field and 95% from the free throw line.

The Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis averaged 21.1 PPG, 16.6 RPG, and 7.6 APG. He’s the first player to average at least 20 PPG, 15 RPG, and 5 APG in a month since Charles Barkley in March 1987. In fact, he and Barkley are the only players since the ABA-NBA merger to achieve this feat.

Sabonis shot 64.4% from the field, 60.0% from 3-point range, and 73.7% from the free throw line, a true shooting percentage of 71.9%. He’s the first player in NBA history to average at least 20 PPG and 15 RPG with a true shooting percentage of 70% in a month.

Sabonis’ rebounding average of 16.6 per game is the highest such figure by a Sacramento Kings player since Jerry Lucas in February 1969 (when the franchise was know as the Cincinnati Royals). Leaguewide, the last player to post a rate that high was Andre Drummond in November 2019.

The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic averaged a triple-double, producing figures of 27.0 PPG, 12.8 RPG, and 11.4 APG with 58.5/44.0/85.7 shooting splits. His eight triple-doubles matched his career high for a month, achieved twice previously (January 2023 and February 2023).

Jokic had 11 games in which he dished out at least 10 assists. The only other center in NBA history to record 11 such games in a month is Wilt Chamberlain in March 1968.

Jokic produced eight 20-point, 10-assist games in which he shot at least 60% from the field, the most such games in a month in NBA history.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo had 13 games in which he recorded at least 25 points and 10 rebounds with 50% shooting from the field. That’s the most such games in a month since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in February 1972.

Antetokounmpo averaged 30.5 PPG, 13.2 RPG, and 5.7 APG while shooting 60.0% from the floor. It’s the sixth time he’s posted figures of 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG with a field goal percentage of 60% in a month. The only other player in NBA history to produce even one such month is Abdul-Jabbar in January 1971.

The San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama made 37 threes and blocked 49 shots in 12 games. It’s the third straight month in which he’s averaged at least 3 per game in each category, a feat no other player in NBA history has accomplished even once.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James averaged 24.6 PPG, the highest such single-month figure in NBA history by a player age 40 years or older. The previous record of 20.6 PPG was set by Michael Jordan in March 2003.