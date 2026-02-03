Here are some quick hitters on the NBA’s top performers in the month of January. Please note that all references to a “month” mean a calendar month, all per-game factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played, and all shooting-percentage factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played with a pro-rated number of makes that would qualify for league leadership using the current guidelines.

Cade Cunningham and Luka Doncic each recorded seven games with 10 or more assists, leading all players.

Rudy Gobert was the leader in double-digit rebound games with 12.

Karl-Anthony Towns was the leader in 20-rebound games with three. The only other players to record even one such game were Neemias Queta and Donovan Clingan .

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all players with three 40-point games, while Luka Doncic was the leader in 30-point games with 11.

There were two 50-point performances: Anthony Edwards (55 on Jan. 17) and Jaylen Brown (50 on Jan. 3).

The leaders in field goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage, and free throw percentage were:

The leaders in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, and BPG were:

The leaders in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, double-doubles, and triple-doubles were:

Jusf Nurkic set a Utah Jazz record for most triple-doubles in a month with three, occurring in three consecutive games (Jan. 20-24). The previous mark of two triple-doubles was shared by Pete Maravich (January 1975) and Mark Eaton (February 1985).

Trey Murphy III set a New Orleans Pelicans record for most 3-pointers attempted in a month with 154. The previous mark of 149 attempts was set by Baron Davis in November 2003.

Kevin Durant recorded eight 30-point games, tying LeBron James (three times) for the most such games in NBA history by a player age 37 years or older in a single month.

Luka Doncic scored 510 points, the most by a Los Angeles Laker in a single month since Kobe Bryant in January 2012. He’s the first Laker to record at least 500 points and 100 assists in a month since Jerry West in February 1972.

Jalen Johnson tallied 319 points, 162 rebounds, and 107 assists, becoming the first player in Atlanta Hawks history to record at least 300 points, 150 rebounds, and 100 assists in a single month.

Desmond Bane averaged 19.8 PPG in 13 games, shooting 51.1% from the field, 40.3% from 3-point range, and 94.9% from the free throw line. The only other player in Orlando Magic history to record 50/40/90 shooting splits in a single month is Wendell Carter Jr. in November 2025.

Karl-Anthony Towns is the first New York Knick to record at least three 20-rebound games in a single month since Tyson Chandler in February 2013.

Malik Monk went 19-19 from the charity stripe, the most free throws made without a miss by a Sacramento King in a single month since Peja Stojakovic in April 2004.

The Charlotte Hornets outscored their opponents by 11.0 PPG, easily the highest such figure in a month in franchise history. They bested the previous mark of plus-8.6 PPG set in March 2016.