West was the Minneapolis Lakers’ number-one pick in the 1960 NBA Draft, second overall behind the Cincinnati Royals’ territorial pick, Oscar Robertson. West also won one NBA Finals MVP Award, in 1969. He is still the only player on a losing team to take home the honor.

West was a two-time winner of the Executive of the Year Award, in 1994-95 with the Los Angeles Lakers and in 2003-04 with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was also a two-time consensus All-America First Team selection at the University of West Virginia, where he led the Mountaineers to the NCAA championship game in 1959 and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

West was the Lakers’ head coach for three seasons, compiling records of 53-29 in 1976-77, 45-37 in 1977-78, and 47-35 in 1978-79. He reached the playoffs all three seasons, going as far as the Western Conference Finals in 1977.

West was a four-time runner-up for the MVP Award (1965-66, 1969-70, 1970-71, and 1971-72), the most such finishes by a player who never won the award. He also recorded four 40-point games in the 1969 NBA Finals, tying him with Michael Jordan (1993) for the most such games in a single Finals.

West was a five-time All-Defensive selection (four First Team, one Second Team) even though the honor was not introduced until 1968-69, his eighth season. He also had five 2,000-point seasons, tying him with Elgin Baylor for the second-most such seasons in Lakers history.

The Lakers won the NBA Finals six times during West’s tenure as an executive (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, and 2000). He also recorded six 40-point games in the 1965 Western Division Finals, two more such games than any other player has ever produced in a single postseason series.