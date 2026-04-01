Here are some quick hitters on the NBA’s top performers in the month of March. Please note that all references to a “month” mean a calendar month, all per-game factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played, and all shooting-percentage factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played with a pro-rated number of makes that would qualify for league leadership using the current guidelines.

Josh Giddey delivered double-digit assists in 12 games, topping all players. Nikola Jokic was runner-up with 10 such contests.

Three players shared monthly single-game honors in assists with 19: Josh Giddey (March 19), Nikola Jokic (March 25) and Andrew Nembhard (March 25).

Donovan Clingan and Nikola Jokic each recorded 13 games with double-digit rebounds to lead all players. Next in line were Jalen Duren and Karl-Anthony Towns with 12 such games apiece.

Mitchell Robinson grabbed a career-high 22 rebounds on March 13, the highest single-game total of the month. Nikola Jokic was the only player to produce multiple 20-rebound games, snagging 20 rebounds on March 12 and 21 rebounds on March 25.

Luka Doncic led all players in 40-point games and 30-point games with seven and 13, respectively. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranked second in both categories, recording three 40-point games and eight 30-point games (tied with Devin Booker ).

Luka Doncic produced two 50-point games, scoring 51 points on March 12 and 60 points on March 19. Jamal Murray also recorded a 50-point game, netting 53 points on March 25.

Bam Adebayo posted the highest-scoring game of the month, dropping a career-high 83 points on March 10 versus the Washington Wizards. It’s the second-highest scoring game in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point effort on March 2, 1962.

The leaders in field goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage, and free throw percentage were:

The leaders in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, and BPG were:

The leaders in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, double-doubles, and triple-doubles were:

Nikola Jokic posted figures of 25.7 PPG, 13.6 RPG, and 11.6 APG in 16 games, the 10th time he’s averaged a triple-double in a month. That ties Russell Westbrook for the most such months in NBA history.

Nikola Jokic recorded nine triple-doubles, breaking the Denver Nuggets’ single-month record of eight he achieved in three previous months. The only players in NBA history to produce more triple-doubles in a month are Russell Westbrook (14, April 2021), Wilt Chamberlain (11, March 1968), and Oscar Robertson (10, November 1961).

Nikola Jokic tallied 411 points, 218 rebounds, and 186 assists, becoming just the second player in NBA history to record at least 400 points, 200 rebounds, and 150 assists in a month. He joins Oscar Robertson, who accomplished the feat four times.

Luka Doncic scored 600 points in 16 games, becoming just the third player since the ABA-NBA merger to reach that mark in a month. He joins Michael Jordan (676, March 1987) and James Harden (610, January 2019).

Luka Doncic produced 600 points, 128 rebounds, and 118 assists. He and James Harden (January 2019) are the only NBA players in the last 60 seasons to record at least 600 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists in a month.

Luka Doncic set Los Angeles Lakers records for most 3-pointers made (80) and attempted (204) in a month. The previous marks of 64 makes and 158 attempts were established by Doncic in March 2025.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averaged 22.7 PPG with 52.8/46.8/94.2 shooting splits. He’s the first player in Atlanta Hawks history to average at least 20 PPG on 50/40/90 shooting in a month.

Josh Giddey recorded 12 games with double-digit assists, tying Guy Rodgers (January 1967) for the most such games in a single month in Chicago Bulls history.