Here are some quick hitters on the NBA’s top performers in the month of March. Please note that all references to a “month” mean a calendar month, all per-game factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played, and all shooting-percentage factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played with a pro-rated number of makes that would qualify for league leadership using the current guidelines.

The leaders in field goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage, and free throw percentage were:

The leaders in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, and BPG were:

The leaders in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, double-doubles, and triple-doubles were:

There were two 50-point performances: the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 51 points on March 3 versus the Houston Rockets and the LA Clippers’ James Harden with 50 points on March 5 versus the Detroit Pistons.

Gilgeous-Alexander led all players with four 40-point games. The Philadelphia 76ers’ Quentin Grimes, the Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero, and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards also produced multiple 40-point efforts with two apiece.

Gilgeous-Alexander was also the leader in 30-point games with 11. The Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Doncic ranked second with nine such games, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero with eight each.

Gilgeous-Alexander (34.7 PPG on 51.7/41.3/92.9 shooting) recorded the second-highest scoring average in a month with 50/40/90 shooting splits in NBA history, trailing only Stephen Curry’s 37.3 PPG in April 2021.

Gilgeous-Alexander became just the second player in Oklahoma City Thunder history to average at least 30 PPG with 50/40/90 shooting splits in a month. He joins Kevins Durant, who did so twice (Dec. 2012 and Feb. 2016).

The Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton (123 assists, 15 turnovers) recorded an assist-to-turnover ratio of 8.2. The only player to produce a higher such figure in a month in which they recorded at least 100 assists is Muggsy Bogues in April 1989 (140 assists, 14 turnovers).

Three Los Angeles Lakers averaged at least 20 PPG, 5 RPG, and 5 APG: Doncic (30.1/8.4/8.6), Austin Reaves (23.3/5.5/5.4), and LeBron James (21.6/8.3/7.4). They are the first team in NBA history to feature three such players in a month.

Doncic set Los Angeles Lakers records for most 3-pointers made (64) and attempted (158) in a month. The previous marks of 51 makes and 123 attempts were held by D’Angelo Russell (Jan. 2024) and Kobe Bryant (Dec. 2015), respectively.

The San Antonio Spurs’ Devin Vassell broke the franchise records for most 3-pointers made (55) and attempted (131) in a month. The previous marks of 45 makes and 115 attempts were held by Danny Green (Dec. 2014).

The LA Clippers’ James Harden set a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a month with 147, surpassing the previous mark of 140 established by Paul George in Dec. 2019.

The LA Clippers’ Ivica Zubac (15 double-doubles) is just the third player in franchise history to record at least 15 double-doubles in a month, joining Swen Nater (March 1978) and Blake Griffin (Dec. 2010).

Nikola Jokic (30.0 PPG, 13.3 RPG) is the only Denver Nugget to average at least 30 PPG and 10 RPG in a month since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. He’s now done so twice, the first such occurrence coming earlier this season in December.

Jaxson Hayes shot 55-69 (79.7%) from the floor, the highest field goal percentage by a Los Angeles Laker in a month since Wilt Chamberlain’s 80.6% in Nov. 1972.