Here are some quick hitters on the NBA’s top performers in the month of March. Please note that all references to a “month” mean a calendar month, all per-game factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played, and all shooting-percentage factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played with a pro-rated number of makes that would qualify for league leadership using the current guidelines.

The Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic was the leader in triple-doubles with eight, setting a franchise single-month record. He’s the sixth player in NBA history to record at least eight triple-doubles in a month, joining Oscar Robertson (five times), Russell Westbrook (four), Wilt Chamberlain (twice), Nikola Jokic (twice), and Sabonis.

The Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis led all players in double-doubles with 16. The last King to record at least 16 double-doubles in a month was Jerry Lucas in February 1968 (when the franchise was known as the Cincinnati Royals).

Sabonis averaged 18.6 PPG, 15.1 RPG, and 7.8 APG in 16 games. He’s the first player player to average at least 15 PPG, 15 RPG, and 5 APG in a month since Charles Barkley in March 1987.

Sabonis recorded at least 15 double-doubles and five triple-doubles in a month for the second time, the first coming in January 2024. The only other player in the last 50 seasons to produce even one such month is Russell Westbrook in April 2021.

Sabonis has recorded at least five triple-doubles in each of the last four months. The only player in NBA history with a longer such streak is Russell Westbrook with five in a row from November 2016 to March 2017.

Doncic averaged 32.5 PPG, 10.1 RPG, and 10.1 APG in 14 games. It’s the second time he’s averaged a 30-point triple-double in a month, the first coming in November 2019. The only other players in NBA history to record such a month are Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook, both of whom also did so multiple times.

Doncic has averaged at least 30 PPG and 10 APG in each of the last four months. The only other player in NBA history to record four such months in a row is Nate Archibald (November 1972 to February 1973).

Doncic’s backcourt mate, Kyrie Irving, averaged 24.0 PPG and led all players by hitting 94.9% of his free throws. The only player in franchise history to record a higher free throw percentage in a month in which he averaged at least 20 PPG is Dirk Nowitzki (three times).

Mavericks center Daniel Gafford went 77-93 from the floor, a field goal percentage of 82.8%. The only player in NBA history to record a higher such figure in a month is DeAndre Jordan in March 2013 (84.6%).

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 31.8 PPG, 13.4 RPG, and 7.0 APG in 11 games, shooting 60.3% from the floor. It’s the fifth time he’s averaged at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG with a field goal percentage of 60% in a month. The only other player in NBA history to produce even one such month is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (January 1971).

Antetokounmpo has averaged at least 30 PPG on 60% shooting from the field in five of his last six months (he averaged “only” 29.3 PPG with a field goal percentage of 65.5% in February). Over the last 25 season, no other player has produced even one such month.

Antetokounmpo’s streak of five consecutive months averaging at least 25 PPG with 60% shooting from the floor is the longest in NBA history. He had shared the previous mark of four such months in a row with Shaquille O’Neal (November 1993 to February 1994).

The San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama averaged 23.2 PPG, 11.7 RPG, and 3.8 BPG in 12 games. He’s the first rookie to average at least 20 PPG, 10 RPG, and 3 BPG in consecutive months since Shaquille O’Neal (four in a row) and Alonzo Mourning (two) in 1992-93. The last player, rookie or veteran, to reach those marks in consecutive months was Tim Duncan in 2002-03.

The New York Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo set franchise single-month records for 3-pointers made (63) and attempted (171). DiVincenzo eclipsed the previous marks of 56 and 140, respectively, which he had just established in January.

The LA Clippers’ Paul George broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a month with 60. The previous mark of 53 3-pointers made was shared by George (twice) and JJ Redick.