Statitudes

Statitudes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oded Ross's avatar
Oded Ross
12h

I agree about the cup games, not so much about the play-in tournament.

Whether it's an improvement over the traditional 1-8 method is debatable, but its games should definitely count as playoff games of a preliminary round.

The 1957 games were exactly that - without the "play-in" title - and counted as playoff games.

The NCAA play-in games, also known as "First Four", count for record purposes if memory serves me correctly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Justin Kubatko and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Justin Kubatko · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture