Some stats, trivia, and other minutiae about the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers as the NBA gets ready to crown its 79th champion:

The Thunder beat the Pacers twice this season, 120-114 in Indianapolis on Dec. 26 and 132-111 in Oklahoma City on March 29. Overall, the Thunder went 29-1 versus Eastern Conference teams this season, the best interconference record since the NBA introduced conference play in 1970-71.

Since January 1, the Thunder (53-13) and the Pacers (46-18) own the two best records in the NBA (regular season plus postseason). The Thunder’s average point differential over that span is plus-12.8 PPG, 7.7 PPG higher than that of the Pacers.

The 18-win difference between the 68-win Thunder and the 50-win Pacers is the sixth-largest such disparity in NBA Finals history. Here are the top five (in each case, the team with more regular season wins won the title):

The Pacers have advanced to the NBA Finals for just the second time since joining the league in 1976 (their previous appearance was in 2000). The Pacers participated in the ABA Finals five times in nine seasons, winning three championships.

The Thunder have reached the NBA Finals for the fourth time in franchise history and the second time since moving to Oklahoma City. Their lone title came in 1979, when they were known as the Seattle SuperSonics.

With a combined record of 80-18 (regular season plus postseason), the Thunder are just the fourth team in history to enter the NBA Finals with at least 80 wins. They join the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors (85-14), the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls (83-11), and the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls (80-15).

With a games-weighted average age of 25.4 years (based on age in years and days on the day of each playoff game), the Thunder are the third-youngest team in history to reach the NBA Finals. They trail the 1976-77 Portland Trail Blazers (25.2 years) and the 1950-51 New York Knicks (25.3).

The Thunder have won four games by 30 or more points in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the most ever in a single postseason. The previous mark of three such wins was shared by the 1986-87 Los Angeles Lakers and the 1995-96 Utah Jazz.

The Thunder have committed 100 fewer turnovers than their opponents in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Since the NBA began tracking team turnovers in 1970-71, the largest such difference for a single postseason is 79 by the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors.

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 2,960 points in the regular season and playoffs combined. Only three players have reached the NBA Finals with a higher such figure (i.e., this does not include Finals statistics): 3,218 — Wilt Chamberlain, 1963-64

3,051 — Rick Barry, 1966-67

2,961 — Michael Jordan, 1992-93

Gilgeous-Alexander is the first MVP Award winner to reach the NBA Finals since Stephen Curry in 2016. That’s the longest span between Finals appearances by MVP Award winners in league history, surpassing the previous record of six years (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1974 and 1980).

Gilgeous-Alexander won the regular season scoring title, averaging 32.7 PPG. The last scoring champion to play for an NBA Finals winner was Shaquille O’Neal with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1999-00.

Gilgeous-Alexander has produced at least 30 points and five assists in 10 games in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, one shy of the record of 11 such games in a single postseason shared by LeBron James (three times) and Michael Jordan (twice).

Thunder forward Jalen Williams (20.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.3 APG) is the fourth-youngest player to reach the NBA Finals with playoff averages of at least 20 PPG, 5 RPG, and 5 APG (i.e., this does not include Finals statistics). The only players to do so at a younger age are LeBron James (2007), Kobe Bryant (2001), and Russell Westbrook (2012).