Ingram Ties Franchise Mark

Brandon Ingram recorded team highs of 36 points and eight assists as the New Orleans Pelicans used a second-half surge to defeat the LA Clippers 122-114. The Pelicans have won seven of their last eight games to move within a half-game of the Clippers for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Ingram shot 13-23 from the field and made 10 of his 11 free throws. Ingram has scored at least 25 points in each of his last nine games, tying Zion Williamson (twice) for the longest such streak in franchise history. He’s averaging 30.3 PPG and 8.2 APG with 52/48/92 shooting splits over that span.

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas scored 23 points on 10-18 shooting from the field, adding a game-high 12 rebounds in just 28 minutes played. It’s the 27th time Valanciunas has recorded a double-double in fewer than 30 minutes played this season, breaking a tie with himself for the most such games in a season since the ABA-NBA merger:

27 — Jonas Valanciunas (2022-23)

26 — Valanciunas (2019-20)

25 — Valanciunas (2020-21)

24 — Hassan Whiteside (2018-19)

22 — Enes Freedom (2015-16)

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 40 points in the loss. Leonard shot 15-28 from the field — including 4-8 from 3-point range — and made all six of his free throws. Leonard also recorded a team-high eight rebounds.

Heat Burn Mavericks

Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 35 points and distributed a game-high 12 assists as the Miami Heat halted a three-game losing skid with a 129-122 victory over the floundering Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks have lost six of their last seven games to fall to 11th place in the Western Conference standings, one spot out of the Play-In Tournament.

Butler did not commit a turnover, becoming the first player in franchise history to record a 35-point, 10-assist game with zero turnovers. He’s the only player in the NBA to record such a game over the last two seasons.

Butler shot 12-16 from the field and made 10 of his 11 free throws. He’s just the fourth player in franchise history to score at least 35 points while shooting 75% from the field and 90% from the free throw line, joining LeBron James (three times), Glen Rice, and Bam Adebayo.

The Mavericks’ Luka Doncic scored a game-high 42 points on 17-25 shooting from the field, also producing team highs of 10 rebounds and eight assists (tied). It’s his 14th 40-point game of the season, double that of the previous franchise mark of seven such games established by Mark Aguirre in 1983-84.

Teammate Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 31 points, making 11 of his 15 attempts from the field (including six 3-pointers). Hardaway Jr. also recorded seven assists and six rebounds.

The Mavericks have lost 10 of the 14 games in which both Doncic and Kyrie Irving have played. They have allowed an average of 119.2 PPG in those games.