Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history, pouring in a career-high 61 points to go with 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 140-139 double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jokic shot 18-29 from the field (6-11 on 3-pointers) and 19-24 from the free throw line. He also swiped two steals while logging a career-high 53 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Stephen Curry erupted for a game-high 52 points, 32 of them coming in the first half, to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 134-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry went 16-31 from the floor (12-20 on threes) and sank all eight of his free throw attempts. He added a team-high 10 rebounds (tied with Draymond Green), eight assists, a game-high five steals, and one block in 37 minutes of court time.

Third ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo produced team highs of 37 points and 11 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks eclipsed the Phoenix Suns 133-123. Antetokounmpo shot 12-18 from the field (2-4 on 3-pointers) and 11-12 from the charity stripe. He also contributed five rebounds, a game-high three steals, and one block, committing just one personal foul in 36 minutes of action.

Milestones

As noted above, Jokic recorded the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history. The only other players to produce a 60-point triple-double are James Harden (Jan. 30, 2018) and Luka Doncic (Dec. 27, 2022), both of whom scored 60 points.

Jokic has produced 31 triple-doubles this season, tying Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68) for fifth place on the NBA’s single-season list. The only players ahead of him are guards Russell Westbrook (three seasons) and Oscar Robertson.

Jokic is only the second player in Denver Nuggets history to record a 60-point game, joining David Thompson. Thompson scored a franchise-record 73 points on April 9, 1978, the final day of the regular season.

Curry is just the third player to record at least 50 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five steals in a game since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74. The others to achieve the feat are Rick Barry (March 26, 1974) and Anthony Davis (Oct. 26, 2016).

Curry now has 15 career 50-point games, tying Damian Lillard for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time list. He’s produced 10 of those games since turning 30 years old and four of them since turning 35 years old, both of which are the highest such totals in league history.

Curry is only the fifth player in NBA history to score at least 50 points in a game after his 37th birthday, joining LeBron James (twice), Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Jamal Crawford.

Curry moved into the top 25 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, increasing his career point total to 25,205. He supplanted Jerry West (25,192), who fell to 26th place.

The Warriors’ Draymond Green (13 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists) recorded his 33rd career triple-double, tying Bob Cousy and Ben Simmons for 14th place on the NBA’s career leaderboard.

The Portland Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija (32 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists) became the first player in franchise history to record at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game in a 127-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. It’s his second career triple-double, both coming within the past 30 days.

Antetokounmpo produced his 50th double-double of the season, the fourth time he’s reached that mark. The only other player in Milwaukee Bucks history to record at least 50 double-doubles in a season is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who did so six times.

The San Antonio Spurs’ Chris Paul appeared in his 1,347th regular season game, a 116-105 loss to the Orlando Magic. That breaks a tie with Kobe Bryant for 15th place on the NBA’s career leaderboard.

The Hawks’ Trae Young (15 assists) delivered his 800th assist of the season, the first time he’s reached that mark. He’s 12 dimes short of the franchise single-season record of 823 held by Doc Rivers.

The Chicago Bulls’ Coby White (3-7 on threes) broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season in a 137-118 win over the Toronto Raptors. White has launched 561 shots from beyond the arc, surpassing the previous mark of 556 he set last season.

The Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards (5-15 on threes) moved into the top 10 on the NBA’s single-season list for 3-pointers made. He’s hit 292 triples this season, tying Paul George (2018-19) and Malik Beasley (2024-25) for ninth place.

The Milwaukee Bucks (51-74 field goals) recorded a field goal percentage of 68.9%, the highest such figure in a game in franchise history. They bested the previous record of 66.7% set on Dec. 15, 1985.

Streaking

The Hawks’ Dyson Daniels (three steals) has swiped at least one steal in each of his last 46 games, tying Doc Rivers for the longest such streak in franchise history. Daniels has also recorded multiple thefts in each of his last 12 games.

Antetokounmpo has produced 150 straight 10-point games, 10 straight 20-point games, six straight 25-point games, and five straight 30-point games.

Jokic has recorded 107 consecutive 10-point games, 13 consecutive 20-point games, and seven consecutive 25-point games.

The Magic’s Paolo Banchero (24 points) registered his 18th straight 20-point game, the longest such streak of his career by 10 games. He’s averaged 29.9 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 4.4 APG over that span.

Ja Morant (36 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 13 games, the fourth-longest such streak in Memphis Grizzlies history. Over that stretch, he’s averaging 28.5 PPG and 7.5 APG.

The New York Knicks’ OG Anunoby (27 points) posted his seventh consecutive 20-point game and fifth straight 25-point game in a 105-91 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Both are the longest such streaks of his career.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Philadelphia 76ers (nine) and San Antonio Spurs (five).

The Chicago Bulls have scored at least 110 points in each of their last 22 games, the longest such streak in franchise history by 13 games. The only team in the last 40 seasons to produce a longer run of 110-point games is the 2020-21 Utah Jazz with 25 in a row.

