Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored a game-high 41 points as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Golden State Warriors 127-113 to pick up their 10th straight win. Wembanyama shot 16-22 from the field and 7-8 from the free throw line. He also recorded game highs of 18 rebounds and three blocks, and was not charged with either a turnover or a personal foul in 29 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Paul George scored a season-high 39 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 153-131 win over the Washington Wizards. George went 15-22 from the floor, hitting six of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He added six assists, five rebounds, and a game-high three steals in 30 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Jaylen Brown poured in a game-high 43 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 147-129 victory over the Miami Heat. Brown shot 17-29 from the field (4-10 on threes) and 5-7 from the free throw line. He also dished out seven assists and committed just one turnover in 37 minutes played.

Milestones

DeMar DeRozan (28 points) moved into 17th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in the Sacramento Kings’ 123-115 win over the Toronto Raptors. His 26,688 career points are 20 more than Dominique Wilkins, the player he displaced.

DeRozan (12-12 free throws) also moved up the career leaderboards for free throws made and attempted. He now ranks 11th with 6,923 makes (passing Paul Pierce) and 19th with 8,209 attempts (passing David Robinson).

Nikola Jokic (15 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists) recorded his 32nd triple-double of the season in the Denver Nuggets’ 130-117 win over the Utah Jazz. He broke a tie with Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68) to take over sole possession of sixth place on the NBA’s single-season list.

The Nuggets’ Jamal Murray (10-16 on threes) made double-digit 3-pointers in a game for the second time in his career. He’s the second player in franchise history and the 13th player in NBA history to record multiple such games.

The Spurs’ Julian Champagnie (4-13 on threes) set a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season with 483. The previous mark of 480 long-range attempts was set by Champagnie last season.

The Boston Celtics scored 53 points in the first quarter, the highest opening-period total in a game in franchise history. Leaguewide, it’s tied for the second-highest first quarter point total in history, trailing only the 55 points scored by the Golden State Warriors on April 9, 2023 versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Miami Heat (24-47 on threes) tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game. They previously hit 24 triples on Dec. 14, 2022 versus the Oklahoma City Thunder; Dec. 4, 2024 versus the Los Angeles Lakers; and Dec. 1, 2025 versus the LA Clippers.

Streaking

Wembanyama is the first San Antonio Spurs player to record back-to-back 40-point, 15-rebound games since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. At 22 years and 87 days old, he’s the youngest player in league history to accomplish the feat.

Wembanyama has recorded at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in five straight games, breaking a tie with David Robinson and Tim Duncan for the franchise’s longest such streak since 1976.

Jokic will officially average a triple-double for the second consecutive season. The only other player in NBA history to accomplish this feat is Russell Westbrook, with three such seasons in a row from 2016-17 to 2018-19.

The Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey (28 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 16 games, the third-longest such streak of his career. He’s averaged 28.6 PPG, 6.7 APG, and 1.9 SPG over that span.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: San Antonio Spurs (10) and Denver Nuggets (seven)

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Utah Jazz (seven) and Chicago Bulls (five).

The Indiana Pacers (20-48 on threes) made 15 or more 3-pointers for the sixth consecutive game as they routed the Chicago Bulls 145-126. That matches the longest such streak in franchise history (Dec. 20–30, 2023).

Miscellany