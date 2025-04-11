Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 44 points, 18 of them coming in the third quarter, as the Minnesota Timberwolves stormed back to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 141-125. Edwards shot 13-19 from the field (7-11 on 3-pointers) and 11-13 from the free throw line. He added five rebounds, one steal, and a game-high one block (tied with four others) in 38 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Zaccharie Risacher scored a career-high 38 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 133-109 blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets. Risacher went a sizzling 15-20 from the floor, sinking six of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed four rebounds, two steals, and a game-high one block (tied with two others), committing just one turnover in 35 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Cade Cunningham produced game highs of 36 points and eight assists in the Detroit Pistons’ 115-106 victory over the New York Knicks. Cunningham was very efficient from the field, hitting 16 of his 24 attempts. He also recorded one steal and one block in 35 minutes of court time.

Milestones

Giannis Antetokounmpo (28 points) reached 2,000 points for the season in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 136-111 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans. It’s the fourth time he’s attained that milestone, the second-most such seasons in franchise history behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (five).

Antetokounmpo moved into 48th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 20,506 career points, surpassing Mitch Richmond (20,497). With a career field goal percentage of 55.1%, he currently ranks third among the 52 players with at least 20,000 career points.

The Hawks’ Trae Young (24 points, 12 assists) recorded his 50th double-double of the season, the first time he’s reached that mark. It’s the 36th time Young has produced at least 20 points and 10 assists in a game this season, a franchise record and the third-most such games in the NBA this century.

The Minnesota Timberwolves set a franchise record for most points scored in a period, erupting for 52 points in the third quarter of their win over the Grizzlies. The previous mark of 47 points was established on Nov. 10, 2013 in the first quarter of a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Detroit Pistons raised their record to 44-36, becoming just the seventh team in NBA history to improve their win total by 30 games from one season to the next. The last team to achieve the feat was the 2007-08 Boston Celtics, who went 66-16 after going 24-58 the previous campaign.

The Brooklyn Nets (22-52 on threes) tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a season, matching the 1,089 triples they hit last season.

Streaking

Antetokounmpo (11-17 field goals) has scored at least 20 points on 60% shooting from the field in each of his last 10 games, tying Wilt Chamberlain (Nov. 11-25, 1966) for the longest such streak in NBA history. He’s averaging 31.1 PPG, 11.3 RPG, and 8.0 APG with a field goal percentage of 62.6% over that span.

The Hawks’ Dyson Daniels (three steals) has recorded at least one theft in 51 consecutive games, the longest such streak in franchise history. Daniels has swiped 226 steals this season, the highest single-season total since Gary Payton in 1995-96 (231).

The Grizzlies’ Ja Morant (36 points) has produced 16 straight 20-point games, the third-longest such streak in franchise history. Over that stretch, he’s averaging 29.0 PPG and 7.1 APG with a free throw percentage of 86.0%.

Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (25 points, 10 rebounds) recorded his 11th consecutive double-double, the fourth-longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 24.7 PPG and 11.7 RPG with a field goal percentage of 52.3% during the streak.

Cunningham has scored at least 25 points in five straight games and 11 of his last 12 contests. He’s averaging 28.6 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 7.4 APG over the latter stretch.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Indiana Pacers (six) and Milwaukee Bucks (six).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: New Orleans Pelicans (five).

The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-37 on threes) extended their streak of games with 10 or more 3-pointers made to 85 in a 114-112 loss to the Pacers. It’s the third-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only a 97-game run by the Houston Rockets and an 87-game run by the Utah Jazz.

The Cavaliers broke the franchise record for most consecutive 100-point games with 42, eclipsing a 41-game run that ended earlier this season.

Miscellany