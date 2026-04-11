Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored a game-high 40 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 139-120 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Wembanyama shot 14-23 from the field and 10-11 from the free throw line. He added a game-high 13 rebounds, five assists, a team-high two blocks (tied with Julian Champagnie), and one steal in just 26 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Amen Thompson poured in a career-high 41 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Houston Rockets fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 136-132. Thompson was incredibly efficient, going 17-22 from the floor and 7-7 from the charity stripe. He also recorded a game-high nine rebounds, seven assists, and a game-high two steals (tied with two others) in 42 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

AJ Green dropped a career-high 35 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 125-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Green scored 33 of his points from beyond the arc, making a franchise-record 11 of his 16 attempts. He also contributed five rebounds, four assists, and a team-high two steals in 41 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

As noted above, Green broke with the Milwaukee Bucks’ record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 11. The previous mark of 10 triples was shared by Ray Allen (April 14, 2002) and Damian Lillard (Nov. 2, 2024).

LeBron James (12 assists) became just the fourth player in NBA history to reach 12,000 career assists as the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Phoenix Suns 101-73. He joins John Stockton, Chris Paul, and Jason Kidd in that exclusive club.

Stephen Curry (11 points) moved into 19th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in the Golden State Warriors’ 124-118 loss to the Sacramento Kings. His 26,504 points are eight more than Tim Duncan, the player he displaced.

Andre Drummond (10 points, 16 rebounds) recorded his 500th career double-double in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 105-94 win over the Indiana Pacers. He’s the sixth active player and the 23rd player since the ABA-NBA merger to attain that milestone.

Brook Lopez (six rebounds) grabbed his 7,000th career rebound in the LA Clippers’ 116-97 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s the 18th active player and the 124h player in NBA history to reach that mark.

The Rockets’ Kevin Durant (33 points) reached 2,000 points in a season for the eighth time. At 37 years and 193 days old, he’s the oldest player in NBA history to attain that season milestone, surpassing Karl Malone (36 years and 263 days).

Brandon Miller (2-8 on threes) made his 200th 3-pointer of the season in the Charlotte Hornets’ 118-100 loss to the Detroit Pistons. He’s the third Hornet to reach that mark this season, joining Kon Knueppel and LaMelo Ball. Only three other teams in NBA history have featured three such players: the 2016-17 Houston Rockets, the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors, and the 2024-25 Boston Celtics.

Jahmai Mashack (10 turnovers) set a franchise record for most turnovers in a game as the Memphis Grizzlies were destroyed by the Utah Jazz 147-101. The previous mark of nine errors was shared by Pau Gasol and Ja Morant, each of whom did so twice.

The Boston Celtics (29-59 on threes) tied the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a game in their 144-118 demolition of the New Orleans Pelicans. They matched the mark of 29 triples previously shared by the Milwaukee Bucks (Dec. 29, 2020), the Celtics themselves (Oct. 22, 2024), and the Memphis Grizzlies (April 6, 2026).

The Indiana Pacers tied the franchise record for most losses in a season, matching their 62 defeats in the 1982-83 season. They also tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season, matching their 3,030 attempts in the 2022-23 season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (136 points) broke the franchise single-season scoring record with 9,544 points, exceeding the previous mark of 9,507 points set in 2021-22.

The Atlanta Hawks (27 assists) broke the franchise record for most assists in a season in their 124-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. They’ve recorded 2,440 helpers this season, surpassing the previous mark of 2,426 set last season.

The Charlotte Hornets (41 rebounds) set a franchise record for most rebounds in a season with 3,732, eclipsing the previous mark of 3,728 set in 2017-18.

The Milwaukee Bucks (24-48 on threes) broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a season with 1,227, topping the 1,217 triples they hit in the 2022-23 season.

The Miami Heat (20-37 on threes) set a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season as the blew out the Washington Wizards 140-117. Their 3,070 attempts exceeds the previous mark of 3,060 set last season.

Streaking

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (24 points) recorded his 57th consecutive 20-point game, tying Bob McAdoo (Jan. 7 to Nov. 21, 1975) for the longest such streak in franchise history. He’s averaged 28.6 PPG on 50.6/38.5/88.4 shooting splits over that span.

Curry (2-6 on threes) has made at least one 3-pointer in 91 straight games, the ninth-longest such streak in NBA history. He’s made multiple 3-pointers in each of his last 30 games, tying three other players for the 10th-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown (23 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 11 games, a run in which he’s posted figures of 31.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 5.1 APG with 46.9/37.1/82.5 shooting splits.

The Jazz’s John Konchar (11 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) produced his second straight triple-double. He’s the third player in franchise history to record consecutive triple-doubles, joining Jusuf Nurkic (three in a row) and Pete Maravich.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Denver Nuggets (11), New York Knicks (five), and Orlando Magic (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Washington Wizards (nine) and Memphis Grizzlies (seven).

The Wizards became the first team in NBA history to lose at least 64 games in three consecutive seasons. Over that stretch, they have a cumulative record of 50-195 (.204) with an average point differential of minus-11.2 PPG.

The Bucks have made 15 or more 3-pointers in each of their last eight games, breaking a tie for the longest such streak in franchise history. They had recorded seven such games in a row from Jan. 6–17, 2023.

Miscellany