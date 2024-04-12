Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 39 points as the New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics 118-109. Brunson shot 15-23 from the field, making six of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He sat out the entire fourth quarter, as the Knicks held a commanding 29-point lead after the first three periods.

Second ⭐️

DeMar DeRozan poured in a game-high 39 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 127-105 rout of the Detroit Pistons. DeRozan shot 14-22 from the floor (4-6 on 3-pointers) and 7-8 from the free throw line, adding seven assists and three steals. He committed just one turnover and no personal fouls in 36 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 42 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Houston Rockets fell to the Utah Jazz 124-121. VanVleet shot just 12-30 from the field, although he sank nine of his 13 attempts from 3-point range. VanVleet also went 9-10 from the free throw line. He added a game-high seven assists, seven rebounds, and two steals in 40 minutes of action.