Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 11th triple-double of the season, compiling team highs of 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 15 assists (also a game high) in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 125-119 win over the Detroit Pistons. Antetokounmpo shot 11-22 from the field and 10-11 from the free throw line. He added two blocks and one steal, and was not charged with a personal foul in 38 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 39 points as the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Houston Rockets 140-109 to clinch the number-three seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Doncic went 13-19 from the floor (5-9 on 3-pointers), but shot just 8-14 from the charity stripe. He also recorded a game-high eight rebounds (tied with Cam Whitmore), seven assists, and one steal, committing just one personal foul in 31 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Isaiah Joe scored a season-high 32 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 145-111 blowout victory over the Utah Jazz. Joe shot 11-15 from the field, sinking a franchise-record-tying 10 of his 14 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed a career-high nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 35 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic (26 points, 16 rebounds, 13 assists) produced his 34th triple-double of the season in a 117-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, tying Russell Westbrook (2018-19) for fourth place on the NBA’s single-season list.

Jokic increased his season total to 709 assists, guaranteeing he will average a triple-double for the season. He becomes the third player in NBA history to achieve the feat, joining Westbrook (four times) and Oscar Robertson.

James Harden (23 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) recorded his 80th career triple-double as the LA Clippers edged the Sacramento Kings 101-100. He’s the eighth player in NBA history to reach that mark.

The Kings’ DeMar DeRozan (16 points) raised his career total to 25,284 points, moving into the top 25 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He takes over 25th place from Reggie Miller (25,279).

DeRozan’s teammate, Domantas Sabonis (19 points, 16 rebounds), produced his 60th double-double of the season. It’s the third time he’s reached that mark, tied with Jokic and Andre Drummond for the most such seasons among active players.

As mentioned above, Antetokounmpo recorded his 11th triple-double of the season, breaking the Milwaukee Bucks’ single-season record. He surpassed the mark of 10 he established just last season.

The Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young (6-13 on threes) broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season in a 124-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s launched 642 shots from beyond the arc, surpassing Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 641 attempts last season.

Jayson Tatum (3-10 on threes) hit his 250th triple of the season in the Boston Celtics’ 130-94 rout of the Charlotte Hornets, making Boston the first team in NBA history to feature three players with 250 or more 3-pointers made (Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are the others).

As noted above, Joe tied the Oklahoma City Thunder record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 10. He matched Paul George, who achieved the feat on Feb. 1, 2019.

The Lakers’ Austin Reaves (3-6 on threes) made his 200th 3-pointer of the season, joining D’Angelo Russell (2023-24) as the only players in franchise history to reach that mark.

The Golden State Warriors’ Buddy Hield (4-10 on threes) made his 200th 3-pointer of the season in a 103-86 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s the seventh time he’s reached that mark, tied with James Harden for the fourth-most such seasons in NBA history.

The Miami Heat destroyed the New Orleans Pelicans 153-104, setting franchise single-game records for points scored and field goals made (58). It’s the second-largest margin of victory in a game in franchise history and, on the flip side, the worst loss in New Orleans Pelicans history.

The Heat had 10 players score in double figures, matching the NBA single-game record. It’s the ninth such occurrence in league history, and the first since the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 23, 1994.

The Utah Jazz (17-63 on threes) set a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game. Only one team in NBA history has missed more 3-pointers in a game: the Houston Rockets with 47 on Jan. 16, 2019.

The Boston Celtics picked up their 60th win of the season, the 15th time they’ve reached that mark. No other franchise in NBA history has recorded more than 11 such seasons.

The Chicago Bulls broke the franchise single-season records for points scored (9,538) and defensive rebounds (2,891) in a 119-89 demolition of the Washington Wizards.

The Memphis Grizzlies (41-91 field goals) set a franchise record for most field goals made in a season, increasing their season total to 3,618.

The Heat (36 assists, 20-45 on threes) established a new franchise record for most assists in a season (2,138) and tied the franchise single-season mark for 3-pointers made (1,114).

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-31 on threes) broke the franchise single-season record for 3-pointers made, raising their season total to 1,220.

Streaking

The Hawks’ Dyson Daniels (three steals) has swiped at least one steal in 52 consecutive games, the longest such streak in franchise history. Daniels has recorded 229 thefts this season, moving into a tie with Johnny Moore (1984-85) for 20th place on the NBA’s single-season list (the league began tracking steals in 1973-74).

The Pistons’ Cade Cunningham (36 points) is just the third player in franchise history to record three straight 35-point games, joining George Yardley and Joe Dumars. Cunningham has also recorded six consecutive 25-point games, matching the longest such streak of his career.

Jokic has scored at least 20 points in 17 straight games, the third-longest such streak of his career. He’s also recorded a triple-double in each of his last three contests.

The Grizzlies’ Ja Morant (21 points) has also recorded 17 straight 20-point games, the third-longest such streak in franchise history. He’s averaging 28.5 PPG and 7.1 APG over that run.

Antetokounmpo has recorded 15 consecutive 20-point games, a stretch in which he’s averaged 29.5 PPG, 11.1 RPG, and 8.5 APG with a field goal percentage of 58.6%.

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (28 points) extended his streak of 20-point games to 14, a span in which he’s averaged 26.0 PPG on 54.4/49.3/87.0 shooting splits.

Tatum has scored at least 15 points in each of his last 111 regular season games, the longest such streak in Boston Celtics history (by 14 games) and the 17th-longest such streak in NBA history.

Clippers center Ivica Zubac (17 points, 11 rebounds) recorded his 14th straight double-double, the longest such streak of his career by four games. He’s averaging 18.9 PPG and 13.2 RPG with a field goal percentage of 63.8% during the streak.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: LA Clippers (seven), Milwaukee Bucks (seven) and Orlando Magic (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Charlotte Hornets (six), New Orleans Pelicans (six), and Washington Wizards (five).

The Chicago Bulls have scored at least 110 points in 27 straight games, the longest such streak in franchise history (by 18 games) and tied for the ninth-longest such streak in NBA history. The last team to record at least 27 straight 110-point games was the 1981-82 Denver Nuggets, the highest-scoring team in league history.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-31 on threes) extended their streak of games with 10 or more 3-pointers made to 86 in a 108-102 win over the New York Knicks. It’s the third-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only a 97-game run by the Houston Rockets and an 87-game run by the Utah Jazz.

