Giddey Up

Josh Giddey produced 31 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds as the Oklahoma City Thunder knocked off the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118. The Thunder became the second No. 10 seed to win a game in the Play-In Tournament, joining the Chicago Bulls who had become the first just hours earlier. The Thunder advance to a matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves to determine the eighth seed in the Western Conference, while the Pelicans have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Giddey became the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 30 points in a play-in/playoff game (age in years-days):

20-184 — Josh Giddey (April 12, 2023)

20-196 — Derrick Rose (April 18, 2009)

20-206 — Brandon Jennings (April 17, 2010)

20-247 — Tyler Herro (Sep. 23, 2020)

20-250 — Anthony Edwards (April 12, 2022)

Giddey shot 11-22 from the field — including 3-7 from 3-point range — and made six of his seven free throws. Giddey turned the ball over just two times in 42 minutes of playing time and did not commit a personal foul.

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 32 points, 25 of them coming in the second half. He made 11 of his 22 attempts from the field and hit all eight of his free throws.

Teammate Luguentz Dort added 27 points, shooting 8-14 from the field with four 3-pointers made. He also converted seven of his eight free throws.

Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, and Dort are just the fourth trio of players in NBA history, all less than 25 years old, to each score at least 25 points in the same play-in/playoff game:

Wilt Chamberlain, Guy Rodgers, & Woody Sauldsberry (March 24, 1960)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob Dandridge, & Lucius Allen (April 14, 1972)

Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, & James Harden (May 29, 2012)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, & Luguentz Dort (April 13, 2023)

They are also the first trio in NBA history to each score at least 25 points in the same play-in game, regardless of age.

The Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 30 points in the loss, shooting 10-19 from the field and 9-11 from the free throw line. Ingram also dished out a team-high seven assists and grabbed six rebounds.

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas hauled in a game-high 18 rebounds. He also scored 16 points, making seven of his nine attempts from the field.

Bulls Rally, Defeat Raptors

The Chicago Bulls rallied from a 19-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the Toronto Raptors 109-105, becoming the first No. 10 seed to win a game in the Play-In Tournament. The Bulls advance to a matchup with the Miami Heat to determine the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Raptors have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Zach LaVine scored 30 of his game-high 39 points in the second half — 17 in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth quarter. LaVine shot 12-22 from the field and made 13 of his 15 free throws.

Teammate DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points on 10-19 shooting from the field. He also recorded seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Raptors’ Pascal Siakam scored a team-high 32 points in the loss, adding nine rebounds and six assists. Siakam shot 13-22 from the field, but made just five of his 11 free throws.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet produced 26 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, the latter two figures team highs. VanVleet made seven of his 13 3-point attempts, but shot just 1-9 from inside the arc and 3-6 from the free throw line.

As a team, the Raptors made only 18 of their 36 free throw attempts. It’s the second-most missed free throws in any game in franchise history, trailing only the 19 they missed in a regular season game on Feb. 14, 1997.