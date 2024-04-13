Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Rudy Gobert produced game highs of 25 points, 19 rebounds, and five blocks as the Minnesota Timberwolves slipped past the Atlanta Hawks 109-106. Minnesota is tied with the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the top of the Western Conference standings, each with a record of 56-25.

Gobert went a perfect 10-10 from the floor, setting a franchise record for most field goals made in a game without a miss. Gobert and Dikembe Mutombo (Dec. 14, 1999) are the only players to record a 25-point, 15-rebound, 5-block game with a field goal percentage of 100% since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Davis compiled 36 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in a team-high 43 minutes played as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 123-120 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Davis shot 11-22 from the field and made 13 of his 17 free throw attempts. The Lakers improved to 46-35 on the season, one game ahead of the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Third ⭐️

Payton Pritchard scored a career-high 31 points on 14-22 shooting from the field as the shorthanded Boston Celtics routed the Charlotte Hornets 131-98. Pritchard also dished out a game-high 11 assists in 31 minutes of action. The top six players in the Celtics’ usual rotation — Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford — sat out the game with various ailments.