Statitudes

Statitudes

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Oded Ross's avatar
Oded Ross
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* The Mavericks bench scored 97 points (headed by the lately added rookie Poulakidas' 8 threes), the 4th most ever in a regular season game.

Miami set the record of 111 in the 2022/23 season-ender (in which they pulled most starters early - they totaled 12 points, least ever for a starting five), the Pistons had 99 in the last year's season-ender, and the Nets set a then-record of 98 in March 2023 (surprisingly, a mid-season game).

The Raptors subs scored 100 in the 2020 playoffs.

* Miami scored 140+ points in a game for the 12th time this season.

As you've noted a few month ago, they had 8 such game in all of their existence (37 seasons) combined.

* The Jazz became the 2nd worst defense ever, allowing 126 PPG (though no-one's touching 1990/91 Denver's 130.8).

The Wizards allowed 124.9, the 5th worst all-time.

Overall, 7 teams allowed over 120 PPG this season, by far the most ever (previous record - four in 1960/61 and 2023/24).

To put this in context, prior to this season, only 30 teams have achieved this dubious feat (the vast majority being '60s teams and the 1980s Nuggets), with zero occurrences between 1992 and 2022.

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