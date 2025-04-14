Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

James Harden produced game highs of 39 points and 10 assists to lead the LA Clippers to a playoff-clinching 124-119 overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors. Harden shot 13-23 from the field (5-8 on 3-pointers) and 8-9 from the free throw line. He also contributed seven rebounds, two steals, and a game-high two blocks (tied with two others) in 48 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 43 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Utah Jazz 116-105 to wrap up a playoff spot. Edwards went 15-31 from the floor (7-18 on 3-pointers) and 6-7 from the charity stripe. He added six rebounds, five assists, a game-high three steals (tied with two others), and one block in 40 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Pat Connaughton scored a career-high 43 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 140-133 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons. Connaughton shot 16-29 from the field, making five of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He also recorded a game-high 11 rebounds, five assists, and a game-high two steals (tied with four others) in 44 minutes of court time.

Milestones

Edwards broke the Minnesota Timberwolves’ record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game with 18, surpassing the mark of 17 attempts shared by Malik Beasley, D’Angelo Russell, and himself.

Edwards also set a franchise single-season record for field goals attempted with 1,612. The previous mark of 1,611 shots from the floor was held by Kevin Garnett (2003-04).

Finally, Edwards hit 320 triples this season, the seventh-highest single-season total in NBA history. The only players with more 3-pointers made in a season are Stephen Curry (five times) and James Harden.

The Pistons’ Malik Beasley (7-11 on threes) made 319 shots from beyond the arc this season, good for eighth on the NBA’s single-season list. He shot a career-high 41.6% from 3-point range this season.

The San Antonio Spurs’ Chris Paul (15 points) became the 36th player in NBA history to reach 23,000 career points in a 125-118 win over the Toronto Raptors. He and LeBron James are the only players in that group with at least 10,000 career assists (12,499 and 11,584, respectively).

Paul (four steals) reached 100 steals in a season for the 15th time, the third-most such seasons since the NBA began tracking the statistic in 1973-74. He trails Jason Kidd (18 seasons) and John Stockton (17).

Finally, Paul (20th season) became the first player in NBA history to record 82 starts this deep into a career. Stockton held the previous record, making 82 starts in his 19th and final season. It’s just the second season in which Paul has appeared in every game, the first such occurrence coming in 2014-15.

Clippers center Ivica Zubac (17 rebounds) reached 1,000 rebounds for the season, the first time he’s attained that milestone. He was the NBA’s leader in total rebounds (1,010) and ranked fourth in rebounds per game (12.6).

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-100, setting an NBA record for the highest average scoring differential in a season. Oklahoma City outscored its opponents by 12.9 PPG, surpassing the margin of 12.3 PPG by the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers.

The Thunder set a franchise record for most points scored in a season with 9,881, besting the mark of 9,847 they established last season.

The Miami Heat were edged by the Washington Wizards 119-118, but broke the franchise single-season record for points scored with 9,069. The previous mark of 9,032 was set last season.

The Orlando Magic (five blocks) tied the franchise record for most blocks in a season in a 117-105 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Orlando rejected a league-leading 488 shots this season, matching the 1994-95 squad’s total.

The Toronto Raptors (32 assists) broke the franchise record for most assists in a season with 2,340. The previous mark of 2,335 dimes was set last season.

The Philadelphia 76ers (12-44 on threes) set a franchise single-season record for 3-pointers made in a 122-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers hit 1,041 triples this season, six more than previous mark established in 2022-23.

The Detroit Pistons (22-59 on threes) set a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game, easily surpassing the 48 bombs they launched six times previously, most recently on Nov. 21, 2024.

The Pistons also broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season with 2,901, eclipsing their 2,854 attempts in the 2018-19 campaign.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-60 on threes) broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game in a 126-118 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The previous mark of 57 attempts was set on Jan. 15, 2024.

The Charlotte Hornets (11-39 on threes) set a franchise single-season record for 3-pointers attempted in a 93-86 loss to the Boston Celtics. The Hornets attempted 3,143 shots from beyonds the arc this season, besting the previous mark of 3,130 set in 2021-22.

Streaking

Zubac (22 points, 17 rebounds) recorded his 15th consecutive double-double, the longest such streak of his career by five games. The only Clipper with a longer run of double-doubles this century is Blake Griffin in 2010-11 (27 games).

Zubac’s teammate, Kawhi Leonard (33 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 15 games, matching the longest such streak of his career. He’s averaged 26.5 PPG on 55.2/49.4/84.7 shooting splits over that span.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: LA Clippers (eight) and Milwaukee Bucks (eight).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Charlotte Hornets (seven) and New Orleans Pelicans (seven).

The Chicago Bulls scored at least 110 points for the 28th straight game, the longest such streak in franchise history (by a whopping 19 games) and tied for the sixth-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Cavaliers have made 10 or more 3-pointers in each of their last 87 regular season games, tying the Utah Jazz for the second-longest such streak in NBA history (Houston Rockets, 97).

Thanks for reading Statitudes! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Miscellany