Miami Heats Up Late

The Miami Heat ended the game on 15-1 run to pull out a 102-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls in a play-in game. The Heat will advance to the NBA playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, where they will face the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat’s Max Strus tied for game-high scoring honors with 31 points. Strus shot 8-16 from the field — including 7-12 from 3-point range — and made all eight of his free throws. Strus tied Devin Vassell (April 13, 2022) and Fred VanVleet (April 12, 2023) for the most 3-pointers made in a play-in game.

Jimmy Butler also scored 31 points for the Heat. Butler shot just 11-24 from the field, but hit nine of his 10 free throw attempts. Butler scored 13 of his points in the fourth quarter, including a layup with 2:17 remaining that gave the Heat a lead they would never relinquish.

Heat center Bam Adebayo struggled from the field, missing eight of his nine attempts. However, Adebayo hauled in a game-high 17 rebounds and held the Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic to just 12 points.

The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 26 points in the loss, shooting 9-19 from the field and 8-9 from the free throw line. DeRozan also dished out a game-high nine assists.

Teammate Zach LaVine had a tough night, making just six of his 21 attempts from the field (including 0-6 from 3-point range). LaVine also committed a game-high five turnovers.

T-Wolves Rout Thunder

Karl-Anthony Towns recorded game highs of 28 points and 11 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-95 in a play-in game. The Timberwolves will advance to the NBA playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, where they will face the Denver Nuggets.

Towns shot 11-16 from the field and made all five of his free throws. Towns also blocked three shots, becoming the first player to record at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in an NBA Play-In Tournament game.

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert returned from a one-game suspension to produce a double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Gobert made six of his 11 shots from the field and hit nine of his 14 free throws.

Anthony Edwards was the third Timberwolves player to record a double-double, scoring 19 points and snagging 10 rebounds. Edwards are distributed a team-high six assists (tied) and had two steals.

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 22 points in the loss, but connected on just five of his 19 field goal attempts. Gilgeous-Alexander did make all 12 of his free throws, adding seven rebounds and three blocks.

One game after narrowly missing a 30-point triple-double, the Thunder’s Josh Giddey struggled to find the mark. Giddey scored just six points on 2-13 shooting from the field, missing all four of his 3-point attempts.