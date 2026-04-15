Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Deni Avdija produced game highs of 41 points and 12 assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 114-110 victory over the Phoenix Suns in the Play-In Tournament. Avdija shot 15-22 from the field (3-8 on threes) and 8-13 from the free throw line. He also grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots in 38 minutes played.

The Trail Blazers will move on to the Western Conference Playoffs as the No. 7 seed, where they will face the No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs. Meanwhile, the Suns face a do-or-die game for the No. 8 seed on Friday versus the winner of the LA Clippers–Golden State Warriors matchup.

Second ⭐️

Miles Bridges scored 28 points and blocked the potential game-winning layup at the end of overtime as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Miami Heat 127-126 in the Play-In Tournament. Bridges went 10-18 from the floor, sinking five of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed nine rebounds, a team-high three blocks, and one steal in 43 turnover-free minutes.

The Hornets stayed alive in their bid to claim a spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, while the Heat have been eliminated from postseason competition. Charlotte will battle for the No. 8 seed on Friday when they face the loser of the Philadelphia 76ers–Orlando Magic game.

Third ⭐️

Davion Mitchell scored a team-high 28 points in the Heat’s season-ending loss to the Hornets. Mitchell shot 12-24 from the field, hitting four of his nine 3-point attempts. He added six assists, four rebounds, a game-high two steals (tied with Coby White), and one block, and was not charged with a turnover in 48 minutes of action.

Milestones

Avdija became the first player in NBA Play-In Tournament history to record a 40-point, 10-assist game.

The Hornets’ LaMelo Ball (12-31 field goals) set an NBA Play-In Tournament record for most field goals missed in a game with 19. The previous mark of 18 misses was shared by four players, most recently Tyler Herro on April 17, 2024.

Ball (2-16 on threes) also set an NBA Play-In Tournament record for most 3-pointers missed in a game with 14. The previous mark of 12 misses was set by De’Aaron Fox on April 19, 2024.

Streaking

The Miami Heat have participated in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament in each of the last four seasons, tying the Atlanta Hawks (2021-22 to 2024-25) for the longest such streak since the current format was introduced in 2020-21.

Miscellany