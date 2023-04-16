Kings Outfox Warriors

De’Aaron Fox scored a game-high 38 points in his NBA postseason debut as the Sacramento Kings beat the Golden State Warriors 126-123 in Game 1 of their Western Conference First Round series. The Kings scored 71 points in the second half, tied for the second-highest scoring half in a playoff game in franchise history.

Fox shot 13-27 from the field — including 4-8 from 3-point range — and made eight of his 12 free throws. Only one player in NBA history has scored more points in his first career playoff game:

42 — Luka Doncic (Aug. 17, 2020)

38 — De’Aaron Fox (April 15, 2023)

38 — John Williamson* (April 11, 1979)

37 — George Mikan* (March 23, 1949)

* Both Williamson (29 games) and Mikan (21) had prior professional postseason experience, Williamson in the ABA and Mikan in the NBL.

The Kings’ Malik Monk came off the bench to score 32 points in 29 minutes, shooting 8-13 from the field and hitting all 14 of his free throws. Only one player in NBA history has made more free throws in his postseason debut:

16 — Arvydas Sabonis (April 25, 1996)

14 — Malik Monk (April 15, 2023)

14 — Luka Doncic (Aug. 17, 2020)

Monk also tied the franchise record for most free throws made in a playoff game without a miss.

Fox and Monk became just the second teammates in NBA history to each score at least 30 points in their first career playoff game. They join the Charlotte Hornets’ Alonzo Mourning and Kendall Gill, who did so on April 29, 1993.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis recorded a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing a game-high 16 rebounds. Sabonis struggled from the field, though, hitting just five of his 17 attempts.

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry scored a team-high 30 points in the loss, shooting 11-20 from the field with six 3-pointers made. It’s the 37th time Curry has scored at least 30 points with five 3-pointers made in a playoff game, 20 more such games than any other player in NBA history.

Teammate Klay Thompson scored 21 points with five 3-pointers made. It’s the 14th time Curry and Thompson have each made at least five 3-pointers in the same playoff game. No other duo in NBA history has recorded more than three such games.

Celtics Tie Franchise Mark

The Celtics tied* a franchise postseason record by opening up a 30-point halftime lead, then held on for a 112-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. The Celtics scored 45 points in the second quarter, the third-highest scoring quarter in a playoff game in franchise history.

* The Celtics other 30-point halftime margin came in a game dubbed the “Memorial Day Massacre,” when they destroyed the Los Angeles Lakers 148-114 in Game 1 of the 1985 NBA Finals (a series the Lakers would go on to win).

The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown led the way, recording game highs of 29 points and 12 rebounds. Brown shot 12-23 from the field and made all three of his free throws.

Teammate Jayson Tatum, appearing in his 75th career playoff game, chipped in with 25 points and 11 rebounds. It’s the 50th time Tatum has scored at least 20 points in a playoff game. The only other player in franchise history to record at least 50 20-point games in his first 75 playoff games is Larry Bird (52).

Celtics guard Derrick White produced 24 points, seven assists, and five steals. White shot 7-13 from the field — including 4-7 from 3-point range — and made six of his seven free throws.

The Hawks’ Dejounte Murray scored a team-high 24 points in the loss, adding eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals. However, Murray shot just 10-25 from the field, missing all six of his 3-point attempts.

Backcourt mate Trae Young struggled from the floor as well, misfiring on 13 of his 18 attempts. Young also committed a game-high five turnovers. Over his last seven playoff games (dating back to July 3, 2021), Young is shooting just 31-104 (29.8%) from the field, including an ugly 8-49 (16.3%) from 3-point range.

Sixers Scorch Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers scorched the Brooklyn Nets 121-101 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series, setting postseason franchise records with 21 3-pointers made and 43 3-pointers attempted.

James Harden made a game-high seven 3-pointers, just one shy of the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a playoff game. He scored 23 points and dished out a game-high 13 assists.

Joel Embiid scored a team-high 26 points, shooting 7-15 from the field and 11-11 from the free throw line. It’s the 14th time Embiid has made at least 10 free throws in a playoff game, breaking a tie with Julius Erving for the third-most such games in franchise history.

The Nets’ Mikal Bridges led all players with 30 points, hitting 12 of his 18 attempts from the field and all four of his free throws. Bridges scored 23 points on 10-16 shooting from the floor in the first half, but was held to just two field goal attempts in the second half.

The Nets shot 39-70 from the field with 13 3-pointers made, an effective field goal percentage of 65.0%. That’s the highest such figure posted in a loss in NBA postseason history. However, they made just 10 of their 15 free throws and committed 20 turnovers, eight of them in the third quarter.

Knicks Edge Cavs

Jalen Brunson scored 21 of his team-high 27 points in the second half as the New York Knicks edged the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-97 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series.

The Knicks’ Julius Randle made his return after missing the last five games of the regular season due to a sprained ankle. Randle recorded a double-double, producing 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Teammate Josh Hart came the bench to provide 17 points and 10 rebounds, making eight of his 11 shots from the floor. Hart is the first Knicks bench player to record a double-double in a playoff game since JR Smith almost 10 years ago (May 18, 2013).

The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 38 points in the loss, adding a team-high eight assists, five rebounds, and three steals. He has scored at least 30 points in exactly half of his 40 career playoff games. Mitchell is one of only seven players in NBA history to record at least 20 such games through the first 40 games of his postseason career:

29 — Michael Jordan

28 — Elgin Baylor

27 — Wilt Chamberlain

21 — Oscar Robertson

21 — Allen Iverson

20 — George Gervin

20 — Donovan Mitchell

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen produced a double-double, scoring 14 points and hauling in a game-high 14 rebounds. Allen was typically efficient from the field, connecting on six of his eight attempts.