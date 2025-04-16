Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jimmy Butler III scored a game-high 38 points as the Golden State Warriors claimed the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 121-116 Play-In Tournament win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Butler III shot 12-20 from the field (2-4 on 3-pointers) and 12-18 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds, six assists, and a game-high three steals (tied with Draymond Green) in 40 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Stephen Curry scored 37 points in the Warriors’ win over the Grizzlies. Curry went 9-22 from the floor (6-13 on threes) and sank all 13 of his free throw attempts. He also recorded a team-high eight rebounds, four assists, and one steal, committing just one turnover and no personal fouls in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Cole Anthony came off the bench to score a team-high 26 points to lead the Orlando Magic in a 120-95 rout of the Atlanta Hawks in a Play-In Tournament Game, clinching the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Anthony shot 10-17 from the field, hitting four of his nine 3-point attempts. He also dished out six assists and was not charged with a turnover in 20 minutes played.