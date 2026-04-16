Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 35 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 126-121 victory over the LA Clippers in the Play-In Tournament. Curry shot 12-23 from the field, sinking seven of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He also dished out four assists and swiped one steal in 36 minutes played.

The Warriors stayed alive in their bid to claim a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs, while the Clippers have been eliminated from postseason competition. Golden State will battle for the No. 8 seed on Friday when they travel to Phoenix to face the Suns.

Second ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey scored a team-high 31 points as the Philadelphia 76ers knocked off the Orlando Magic 109-97 in the Play-In Tournament. Maxey went 11-25 from the floor (3-9 on threes) and 6-8 from the charity stripe. He added a game-high six assists, one steal, and one block in 42 minutes of action.

The Sixers will move on to the Eastern Conference Playoffs as the No. 7 seed, where they will face the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the Magic head back to Orlando to face a do-or-die game for the No. 8 seed on Friday versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Third ⭐️

Desmond Bane scored a game-high 34 points, but it wasn’t enough in the Magic’s loss to the Sixers. Bane shot 10-16 from the field (4-6 on threes) and 10-11 from the free throw line. He also recorded three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 40 minutes played.

Milestones

The Golden State Warriors (19-41 on threes) set a Play-In Tournament record for most 3-pointers made in a game. Their 19 triples eclipsed the previous mark of 18 shared by the Sacramento Kings (April 16, 2024) and the Charlotte Hornets (April 14, 2026).

The LA Clippers (15 steals) tied the Play-In Tournament record for most steals in a game, matching the 15 thefts recorded by the Los Angeles Lakers on May 19, 2021.

Streaking

Curry has scored at least 20 points in each of his five career Play-In Tournament games. He’s averaged 34.0 PPG on 48.2/50.0/94.4 shooting splits in those contests, scoring at least 35 points four times.

Miscellany