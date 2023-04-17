Clippers Rally, Upset Suns

The LA Clippers rallied from an eight-point deficit with less than 3:00 remaining in the third quarter to upset the Phoenix Suns 115-110 in Game 1 of their Western Conference First Round series. It’s the Suns’ first loss with Kevin Durant on the floor (they were 8-0 in the regular season when he played).

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 38 points, shooting 13-24 from the field and making nine of his 10 free throws. Leonard also grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists. Leonard has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 12 playoff games with the Clippers, the second-longest such streak in franchise history (Paul George, 19).

Teammate Russell Westbrook suffered through a miserable shooting night — making just three of his 19 attempts from the field — but contributed 11 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks, and two steals. Westbrook’s final block came with 10.1 seconds remaining in the game, when he rejected a layup attempt by Devin Booker that would have cut the Clippers’ lead to one point.

Clippers center Ivica Zubac produced a double-double, scoring 12 points and snagging a game-high 15 rebounds. Zubac made five of the eight shots he took from the field.

Durant led the Suns with 27 points, making seven of his 15 attempts from the field and all 10 of his free throws. Durant also recorded a team-high 11 assists and nine rebounds.

Booker scored 26 points for the Suns, shooting 10-19 from the floor and 6-8 from the free throw line. He also recorded game highs of four steals and three blocks (tied with Westbrook).

Backcourt mate Chris Paul was held to just seven points, but tallied 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Paul has 56 postseason double-doubles — third among active players — but this is the first time he’s recorded such a game without reaching double figures in points.

Heat Burn Bucks

The Miami Heat were on fire, shooting 50-84 from the field with 15 3-pointers made in a 130-117 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. The Heat recorded an effective field goal percentage of 68.5%, the highest such figure in a playoff game in franchise history. It’s also the highest such figure allowed by the Bucks in a postseason game.

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 35 points to lead the Heat, shooting 15-27 from the field and 5-8 from the free throw line. Butler added a team-high 11 assists, five rebounds, and three steals. It’s the third time Butler has recorded at least 35 points and 10 assists in a playoff game with the Heat. No other player in franchise history has recorded even one such game.

Teammate Bam Adebayo scored 22 points on 10-18 shooting from the floor. He also contributed a team-high nine rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

It was not all good news for the Heat, who lost starting guard Tyler Herro with a broken right hand just before halftime. Herro — who had scored 12 points in 19 minutes — is expected to be out four-to-six weeks.

The Bucks were also dealt a serious injury blow, as MVP finalist Giannis Antetokounmpo did not return after exiting the game in the second quarter with a back contusion. Antetokounmpo had six points and three rebounds in his 11 minutes of action. Antetokounmpo’s status for Game 2 is unknown at this time.

The Bucks’ Jrue Holiday tied a franchise postseason record with 16 assists, matching the efforts of Paul Pressey (two times) and Oscar Robertson. Holiday also scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds, but made just six of his 18 attempts from the field.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 33 points, shooting 12-20 from the field and making seven of his 10 free throws. Middleton also hauled in a team-high nine rebounds.

The Bucks shot just 11-45 from 3-point range, the most 3-point misses in a playoff game in franchise history. Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder, Brook Lopez, and Jevon Carter combined to misfire on all 14 of their 3-point attempts.

Lakers Knock Off Grizzlies

Four Los Angeles Lakers scored at least 20 points in their 128-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their Western Conference First Round series. The Lakers outscored the Grizzlies by 22 points in the second half to overcome a six-point halftime deficit.

The four Lakers with 20-point games were:

29 — Rui Hachimura

23 — Austin Reeves

22 — Anthony Davis

21 — LeBron James

It’s the first time since May 15, 1988 the Lakers have had four 20-point scorers in a playoff game (James Worthy, Magic Johnson, Byron Scott, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar).

Hachimura shot 11-14 from the field, including 5-6 from 3-point range. Since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71, no Lakers bench player has scored more points in a playoff game (Mychal Thompson also scored 29 points coming off the bench of a playoff game on May 1, 1988).

Davis made 10 of his 17 shots from the floor and both of his free throws. He also contributed game highs of 12 rebounds, seven blocks, and three steals. The last Laker to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in a playoff game was Pau Gasol on May 2, 2010.

LeBron James produced 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals, shooting 8-16 from the field with three 3-pointers made. It’s the 89th time James has recorded at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game, a whopping 49 more such games than the next-closest player (Larry Bird, 40).

The Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a team-high 31 points in the loss. Jackson Jr. shot 13-21 from the field — including 2-4 from 3-point range — and made all three of his free throws. This was the second 30-point game of Jackson Jr.’s playoff career.

Teammate Ja Morant scored 18 points in 30 minutes before leaving midway through the fourth quarter with a hand injury. Morant’s status for Game 2 is uncertain at this time.

Nuggets Rout T-Wolves

The Denver Nuggets outscored the Minnesota Timberwolves 32-14 in the third quarter of a 129-80 rout in Game 1 of their Western Conference First Round Series. The Nuggets were the only higher-seeded team to win on their homecourt Sunday.

The Nuggets’ Jamal Murray — making his first playoff appearance since the 2020 NBA bubble — scored a game-high 24 points. Murray also distributed a team-high eight assists and snagged eight rebounds.

Nuggets MVP finalist Nikola Jokic had a relatively quiet night, scoring 13 points, hauling in a game-high 14 rebounds, and handing out six assists. It’s the 26th time Jokic has recorded at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game, the fourth-most such games among active players.

Timberwolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards both struggled from the field, shooting 5-15 and 6-15, respectively. Towns also committed a game-high four turnovers.