Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Zion Williamson scored a game-high 40 points, but it wasn’t enough as the New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 110-106 in a Play-In Tournament game. Williamson made 17 of his 27 field goal attempts, adding 11 rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes of action.

Williamson left the game with 3:19 remaining in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury. The Pelicans get one more chance to qualify for the playoffs, facing off against the Sacramento Kings Friday night. Williamson’s status for that game is unknown at this time.

Second ⭐️

Keegan Murray led all scorers with 32 points as the Sacramento Kings routed the Golden State Warriors 118-94 in the Play-In Tournament, eliminating Golden State from postseason competition. Murray shot 10-20 from the floor, making eight of his 13 attempts from 3-point range. He also had nine rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes played.

The Kings will move on to the play the Pelicans in New Orleans on Friday. The winner will get the number-eight seed in the Western Conference Playoffs, where they will face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

Third ⭐️

LeBron James compiled 23 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, three steals, and two blocks in the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans. James was held to 6-20 shooting from the field, but made all 10 of his free throw attempts. He committed just two turnovers and no personal fouls in a game-high 41 minutes of court time.

The Lakers earned the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs with the win. They will square off with the second-seeded Denver Nuggets in a seven-game series that starts Saturday, a rematch of last season’s conference finals.